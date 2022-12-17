The hype around Rock is huge. The 21 year old Rocky will make his debut at the World Cup this year, but beforehand he himself indicated that he believed he could win the World Cup. That is the big goal of the youngster, who hit a nine-dart finish against Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts and Mighty Mike also defeated there in the group stage.

After Saturday night, Rock still believes in the World Cup victory. “I know what I can do,” Rock said at the press conference after beating Jose Justicia. ,,I was a bit frustrated, because I know I can do better, but the most important thing is to win the first round and go from there. There was a lot of pressure on me, because everyone expects me to go far, but the most important thing was the win.”

Rock will play on Wednesday in the second round of the World Cup against Callan Rydz, the number 23 in the world.

Dimitri Van den Bergh also won in his second round. The Belgian had no problem with Lourence Ilagan from the Philippines. It became 3-0 for Van den Bergh, who is the second Belgian in the third round after Kim Huybrechts had already qualified. Van den Bergh may play against Danny Jansen on Tuesday 27 December. Then the Dutchman has to beat Paolo Nebrida in the first round and then Krzysztof Ratajski in the second round.

Van den Bergh also recorded two nice statistics. An average of 97.20, the highest of this World Cup, and therefore the 164 finish, also the highest finish for the time being at this World Cup.