The saga of “Harry Potter” was made up of eight films screened over a decade, in which 14 children were the protagonists who appeared in each of the films based on the novels written by JK Rowling.

One of them was Josh Herdmannwho played the student Gregory Goyle. He, along with Vicente Crabbe, accompanied Draco Malfoy in each of his evil plans. Members of Slytherin house ended up being part of the Death Eaters in the final fight at Hogwarts.

To the surprise of the fans, something that few know is that Herdman’s true passion is not acting, but sports, especially jiu jitsu.

Draco Malfoy alongside his henchmen Gregory Goyle and Vincent Crabbe. Photo: Warner Bros.

Josh Herdman as Gregory Goyle in “Harry Potter”

The British actor, who is currently 35, was just 14 when he first played Gregory Goyle, one of Draco Malfoy’s henchmen, Harry Potter’s main enemy within Hogwarts.

Although the saga released its last film in 2011, Herdman continues to remember the good times he spent with his recording partners through photos he posts on his social networks.

Josh Herdman worked alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson on “Harry Potter.” Photo: Instagram

After his participation in “Harry Potter”, has been part of the cast of “Piggy”, “Common people”, “Wasted” and “Robien Hoof”. In addition, she was part of the competition program “The games 2022 ″, in which 12 celebrities faced each other.

Josh Herdman as MMA fighter

During a conversation with the BBC, Herdman revealed that acting was not his true passion, and that thanks to sports he was able to discover aspects and virtues of himself that he ignored.

“ I chose MMA because I love the sport. It’s raw, exciting and unpredictable ”, he explained. Thus, through videos she demonstrates that she is capable of performing two repetitions in a row of dead weight with a bar of 190 kilos.

Almost 20 years after his acting debut, it can be seen on his Instagram that he is currently engaged in jiu jitsu and engaging in mixed martial arts (MMA) matches.

