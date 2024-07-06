Not in trendy restaurants, not at parties, not on red carpets. Anyone who wanders around Hollywood hoping to meet Josh Hartnett in one of those places that are supposed to be for stars should look elsewhere. The actor from Saint Paul (Minnesota, USA, 45 years old) has not been there for a long time. He lives quietly, with his three children and his wife – also an actress. Tamsin Egerton— in a small village in Surrey, in the English countryside. He is close to his in-laws, who help him with the kids, and a stone’s throw from London by train, as he usually travels. The glitz of Hollywood is now very far away for him, and by his own choice. He has never left, but he has left a media circus into which, at the beginning of his career, a quarter of a century ago, he was dragged, condemned. Until he said enough. When it suits him, he knows how to return. And this is precisely one of his moments.

Hartnett hasn’t retired. If you look back at his career, aside from a few pandemic breaks, he’s been active almost since the day he set foot in Los Angeles, back in 1998. When the promising career of the middle-class high school sports star kid went as wrong as his ACL, theater was his B option. But it turns out that playing Huckleberry Finn in Tom Sawyer’s adventures He loved it, and when he went to New York University to study art he continued to poke his nose into small plays… until an agent caught him and took him to California, where he began to work non-stop. In his very first film, Halloween: H20was Jamie Lee Curtis’s son and even appeared on the poster. The second was the teen horror hit The facultyand turned 20 on the set of the third, The Virgin Suicides. His director, Sofia Coppola, gave him a bottle of wine: “Congratulations, you are no longer a teenage heartthrob.” He couldn’t drink it, he wasn’t of legal age.

That film set a standard for Hartnett’s work. First, because he learned to prepare his roles thoroughly. He has said in some interviews that at the time he was a kid, not an actor, and that he had to get his act together. He spoke with the authors of the books on which the films were based (in this case, with Jeffrey Eugenides); he met with the protagonists, if they were real; he trained, ate, did what they did. But also, he remembers today of Coppola’s debut, how he was “a kid, at 19 years old.”The Virgin Suicides It was like a group of friends rowing together. I think I still look for that experience every time I make a film,” he reflected in a chat with The Guardian almost four years ago.

Actors Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett arrive at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Sarah Morris (Getty Images)

So what came his way didn’t make him very happy. “I studied art in New York, I painted. I was never the most popular kid in school. Suddenly, I had people chasing me down the street,” he recalled in a chat with Variety a few months ago. Especially when that blockbuster came out in 2001, Pearl Harborwhich grossed $450 million worldwide. At that time, he says, there was already some thought about whether to make it, and he thought that perhaps he was not ready for a film of that calibre. “In the end I went ahead and made it because turning it down would have been based on fear. And so that would define me, which means that I was right about that fear,” he says ironically now.

That 2001 was the year of the blockbuster, but also of Black Hawk: Shot down. Did not stop: 2002 with 40 days and 40 nights2003 with Hollywood: Homicide Departmentalongside Harrison Ford, 2004 and 2005 with Sin City2006 with The Slevin case and the acclaimed The black dahlia… Within a decade, Josh Hartnett’s face was everywhere, from billboards to teenage girls’ folders. His fame was on par with Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck or Matt Damon at the time. And right at the top of the charts, he disappeared. He never stopped acting. Since then, he released a movie almost every year, with a break between 2011 and 2014; he spent a couple of years on the series Penny Dreadful. But all in small, minor projects, nothing Hollywood-like.

The young stars of the then-unreleased film ‘The Faculty’ meet fans in November 1998 at the Planet Hollywood restaurant in New York. From left to right: Jordana Brewster, Shawn Hatosy, Usher Raymond, Clea Duvall, Josh Hartnett and Elijah Wood. Robin Platzer/Twin Images (Getty Images)

He was offered the role of Superman. The check was for 100 million, but he wasn’t interested in it at all. Batman too, but he was only interested in meeting its director, then a very little-known Christopher Nolan. They had one conversation; the chosen one was Christian Bale. In any case, he wasn’t in the running. “I decided to have a life. To put that first. It was always my goal,” he confessed in a chat with the magazine Mr. Porter in January 2021. “I started to realize that I had to act a certain way in the market or I was going to lose my career. And the truth is, I had never really thought about it as a career until then. Basically, I was very naive.” He wasn’t trying to burn bridges or be the rebel of the season, let alone create an image for himself out of it. That’s just how he was.

That may sound innocent, even disingenuous, but time has shown that it was no strategy. “Guys at the top are terrified of someone coming up behind them. If that’s your true ambition, to always be at the top, you’re going to spend your life looking over your shoulder. I’ve never wanted that. I want to do good work with people I like and spend my free time with people I care about,” he acknowledged in the same magazine. “A lot of people will find the quickest way to get from A to B. If that means losing a little baggage, meaning your friends or your connection to home, so be it. It’ll be a lot easier if you network with people in the industry, because they’ll hire you for the next job. A lot of people fall into that trap, but I feel strongly connected to my long-time friends and my family. I wanted to make sure I wouldn’t lose those relationships. Those people make me who I am. I put those things before pursuing a dream in Hollywood.”

The actors from ‘Oppenheimer’ – from left Benny Safdie, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Alden Ehrenreich, Casey Affleck, Emily Blunt and Kenneth Branagh – accept their Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Motion Picture Cast in a Motion Picture on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

The path worked for her. She had laid a foundation broad enough to sustain a career, but outside the system of the big studios, with which she never got along well, nor with the fact of repeating the same role or creating a brand with her person. She has been returning to the commercial field how and when she wanted. The big leap was last year, with an episode of the series Black Mirrorand with his small role in one of the feature films of the year: this time he did work with Nolan in Oppenheimer, winner of seven Oscars (which she attended for the first time in more than a decade). In a conversation with the British newspaper The Independent Last summer, before the release of the atomic bomb movie in which he plays physicist Ernest Lawrence, he said that the post-filming part was not his favorite. “Promoting a movie? No one will say I’m good at that,” he admitted, explaining that fame was still not his thing. “Being famous is a full-time job because every time you leave the house, you’re followed,” he explained, recalling how he had both fans and paparazzi constantly after him and how he was not himself. He never managed to find that balance that other actors manage to achieve.

After a season in his native Saint Paul (which drove his agents crazy), he settled in London with his family. He leaves his corner from time to time. Now it will be his turn to do so again, because he is the absolute protagonist of one of the films of the season, Trap (The trap)by horror master M. Night Shyamalan, which will be released in August. Back in 2005, he told this newspaper that “big productions were a path to unhappiness.” He has not changed his mind, but it seems that this path is clearing up and turning towards a comfort and happiness that was unthinkable two decades ago.