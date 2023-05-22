Josh Freese is the new drummer for the Foo Fighters. The rock band announced this on Sunday in a live stream about their upcoming tour and new album. Freese also played drums with the band during the concerts that paid tribute to former drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly last year. Freese will join the rock group’s tour starting May 24. It is not yet clear whether he will also be heard on the new album But Here We Are which the band will release on June 2.

Read also: This interview with the late drummer Taylor Hawkins about the previous album



During the live stream, three other well-known drummers – including Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers – first walked into the picture. Each had a non-drumming statement, such as: “I can’t get out because a white Mercedes is parked in front of my car” and “I trimmed your poodles’ coats.” But then Freese came into the picture, drumsticks in hand, who suggested they finally start making music. The drummer is known from the band The Vandals. He has also drummed for Guns ‘n Roses and Sting, among others.

But Here We Are is the first album since the death of Hawkins, at the age of fifty. The Foo Fighters were to perform on the night of Hawkins’ death at a festival in the Colombian capital Bogotá, where the audience was already waiting. The stated cause of death was cardiac arrest, although there was speculation about the role of drugs in his death.

Tour 2023

For the time being, the band members are not planning to visit the Netherlands during their 2023 tours. So far Germany is the only European country they will visit.

The Foo Fighters started in the mid-1990s as a project of singer and guitarist Dave Grohl, who first played drums in the band Nirvana. He hoped to find his love for music after the death of lead singer Kurt Cobain. The group grew into one of the biggest rock acts of recent decades, with fifteen Grammys to its name.

Correction (May 21, 2023): An earlier version of this article stated that Freese will be featured on the Foo Fighters’ new album. He is going on tour, but it is still unclear whether he can also be heard on the album. That has been corrected above.