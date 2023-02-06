Prior to the revelation that Pedro Pascal would be in charge of playing Joel Miller in the live action series of The Last of Us for HBO, every fan had an actor in mind, and that includes Troy Baker, who has revealed that Thanos from the MCU was his choice for this role.

In a recent interview with Comicbook, Baker, who played Joel in the Naughty Dog games, revealed that for him, Josh Brolin, the actor responsible for playing Thanos in the MCU, it was his choice to take the leading role in the HBO series. This was what he commented:

“I’ve met Josh Brolin a few times, and the last time I saw him was at LAX, and I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you remember this or not; you and I met in New Mexico,’ but he said, ‘Yes, I do,’ and I said, ‘There might be a script on your desk, and before you throw it away anyway, just take a look at it, because it really I think you would benefit from playing this character, and if the character would benefit from you playing it,’ and he said, ‘I’ll take a look at it.’ What is his name? ‘ And I was like, ‘It’s called The Last of Us, and it’s a movie right now that’s in development. He was like, ‘Okay, I’ll take a look. And the funny thing is, I think Josh Brolin would have been a great choice. I think you look at the character, especially in the game, and you’re like, ‘Yeah, that fits, 100%. Josh Brolin can do that, sure,’ but what I love is when you involve someone like Craig Mazin, and these conversations between him and Neil Druckmann go back and forth, and he’s like, ‘What if we shake it up a bit? And who do we understand that you can not only bring something new and something fresh, but also change the character a little? We have the opportunity to do things differently here.”

At the end of the day, this did not happen. Pedro Pascal, an actor loved by a large number of people, was selected for this role and, with four episodes already available, it becomes clear that this was a very good decision that no one regrets. On related topics, the next chapter of The Last of Us advances its premiere. Similarly, the third episode of the series suffers from review bombing.

Editor’s Note:

Pedro Pascal has done a fantastic job as Joel, to the extent that the small changes and elements that the actor brings to the role make him a different enough version of what Troy Baker presented us with, and there’s nothing wrong with it. it’s.

Via: comic book