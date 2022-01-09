Josetty Hurtado He is one of the few Peruvian characters to succeed in the United States. Andrés Hurtado’s daughter is visiting our country and told about one of her biggest projects that she wants to make known in Peru.

The influencer, along with her younger sister Gennesis Hurtado, revealed that very soon he will bring his makeup brand to Peru.

“This project of bringing our makeup brand that is going to include everything, will be this year and we like to do things correctly, the good takes time for the better ”, he told Grupo La República.

Likewise, about his work as an influencer and makeup tips, Josetty Hurtado made it clear that what he does is an art that is in his blood.

“It is an art and I have found my passion, something that amuses us, gives us work, we feel blessed to do something that we are passionate about,” she commented.

Josetty Hurtado hopes that her sister’s boyfriend will be a worker

When asked about Gennesis’s romantic situation, Jossety Hurtado jokingly said that her younger sister cannot have a partner. However, he pointed out that he wants said man to be a good and hard-working person.

“She (Gennesis) can’t have a boyfriend, she’s forbidden. That he be a good, hard-working man like her. I have had my boyfriend for 5 years, as long as someone is a hard worker like you and supports you in your projects (…). I always say that to my sister, let it be a beautiful love with respect, “he said.

Josetty Hurtado rules out pregnancy rumors: “Take it easy, father”

After Carlos Galdós played a joke on Andrés Hurtado pointing out that his daughter Josetty Hurtado was pregnant, the influencer spoke to calm her father and deny what the makeup artist said.

“Easy, father. I don’t want children, ”he said on his social networks.