Josetty Hurtado She has established herself in North American lands as one of the most popular and successful Peruvian influencers. That’s not all, to the daughter of Andres Hurtado love is also going well for her, since she has found her ideal partner in a young foreigner.

The man who has become his company goes by the name of Jessie Davis. His romantic history has been going on for five years now. She knows how her romance began and what Jesse Davis, her boyfriend, does for a living.

What does Josetty Hurtado’s boyfriend do, Jesse Davis?

Jesse Davis is a native of California and is dedicated to being a fitness instructor. He lives with his partner in Los Angeles. Both would have had a first closeness due to Josetty’s hobby and Jesse Davis’s taste turned profession.

Jesse Davis’s passion for sports has been contrasted with various posts that Josetty shows on his social networks. Likewise, there is also a record of the content that he creates together with his boyfriend, which he dedicates to his YouTube channel dedicated to healthy living.

Josetty Hurtado and Jesse Davis. Photo: Composition LR/Capture/Instagram

Social networks witnessed precisely the revelation of the relationship between the two. The influencer did not hesitate to announce the beginning of her relationship with the American in 2017.

Jossety Hurtado made her relationship with Jesse Davis known through her Instagram. Photo: Capture/Instagram

How did the love story between Josetty Hurtado and Jesse Davis, her boyfriend, begin?

The beginning of their romance occurred due to social networks in 2016. According to Josetty Hurtado, Jesse Davis saw her through her Instagram and tried to contact her through direct communication.

This love that began five years ago has an exact date, which is celebrated by both. Josetty does not hesitate to remind her boyfriend every year how much she loves him with some post or postcards from one or another outing.