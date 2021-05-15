Josetty Hurtado and her sister Génesis had a live link with Magaly Medina to give details about her foray with world-known brands Barbie and disney.

The daughters of the driver Andrés Hurtado said that they work for those franchises and promote their products on their social networks and on the streets of Los Angeles.

When the host of Magaly TV, the firm asked Josetty Hurtado how he managed to be an influencer of Barbie and disney, the young woman could not hold back the tears of emotion and was consoled by her sister Genesis.

“Ay, Magaly. Thanks for the nice note. I hold my sister’s hand because in the end all I want to do is show her what to do, ”Andrés Hurtado’s eldest daughter commented with a broken voice.

Given this, Magaly Medina highlighted the great work that Jossety Hurtado has been doing in the United States

“I really admire that you do the work in social networks, because it takes a lot of effort. You spend hours putting on those extravagant wigs, the clothes, the colors match, I don’t have that patience, “said the presenter.

Likewise, the Hurtado sisters explained that it was the same Barbie and Disney brands that contacted them to promote their products on social networks. In addition, they made it clear that these companies do pay them and it is not an exchange.

But that’s just the start for Josetty Hurtado, as he also revealed that in June he will start working with the stylist Urbana Chappa, who is the wife of Phillip Lawrence, producer of artists such as Bruno Mars or Adele. In the same way, he said that very soon he will be an influencer of the brands Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci.

