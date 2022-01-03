Josetty Hurtado He welcomed Christmas with his sister and mother, Marilú Montiel, in Dubai. Likewise, the daughter of Andrés Hurtado, celebrated the New Year 2022, in the United Arab Emirates, in a great celebration.

Along these lines, the 33-year-old influencer has been sharing her outfits for the festive dates and the presents she has received in the last week. So today, January 2, she decided to remember one of the most expensive gifts her boyfriend, Jesse Davis, gave her.

Josetty shows an expensive gift her boyfriend gave her for parties

Through her Instagram account, the public figure shared a story in which she showed quite emotionally some boots from the Gucci brand, a present that her boyfriend gave her.

“My boyfriend gave me the Gucci Balenciaga boots,” he wrote in the legend of his post, thus causing a stir in his followers.

Jossetty Hurtado weighs in on pregnancy speculation

In the December 12, 2021 edition of Because today is Saturday with Andrés, Carlos Cacho played a joke on the presenter Andrés Hurtado by mentioning that his daughter, who resides in the United States, would be pregnant.

That was why Josetty Hurtado spoke on social networks to make it clear that said testimony was false, thus ruling out the possibility of expecting a baby.