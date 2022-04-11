Josetty Hurtado has managed to achieve success as an influencer on the platforms Instagram and TikTok. On both social networks, the athlete publishes funny videos in which she demonstrates her talent in front of the camera: dancing, doing skits, makeup tutorials and imitations. This weekend, the daughter of Andres Hurtado caused a furor by joining a famous trend: that of Cardi-B.

In the clip you can see the eldest daughter of Andrés Hurtado in the kitchen, with a sweet potato in her hand and with a gesture of concern because she does not know how to peel the tuber. As musical background, the audio of the interpreter of “Bodak yellow” is heard.

What does Josetty Hurtado say on his TilkTok?

“That’s why God blessed me. Do you know what I mean? That’s why God blessed me and made me rich and famous because he knows that I’m not domestic. I wasn’t born to be in the kitchen. I was born to hire chefs, because this is not my lifestyle” Josetty Hurtado commented by way of imitation.

The clip generated a wave of comments from followers who laughed at the joke, while others criticized it, some even thought that Josetty herself was the one who expressed the phrases because she made it look natural.

Josetty Hurtado shines in Turkey with his father Andrés Hurtado and his sister

At the end of March 2022, the Hurtado family traveled to the Middle East, specifically to Turkey, and through their social networks they showed how much they enjoyed the trip. As is known, eccentricity and life full of luxury are part of these entertainment characters, so it was not a surprise to see how they posed in designer suits and wearing different jewelry.