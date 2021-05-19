The famous Josetty Hurtado revealed that everything she currently owns is thanks to the hard work she does in pursuit of her goals. From Los Angeles, Andrés Hurtado’s daughter explained that the clothes, accessories and all the things that she owns and are admired by her followers, she has been able to acquire through her efforts.

In the last edition of En boca de todos, a note was presented on how much it would cost to dress as Jossety Hurtado, as he always wears, on social networks, brand clothing and makeup, as well as exclusive accessories.

The hosts were impressed with the fortune that the influencer invests in her accessories, thus, she linked up with the program and mentioned that all the things she owns are due to the effort she puts into her work.

“I spend a lot of time working. I work a lot because the truth is that I invest in my clothes to also use them in interviews, to continue growing ”, He said for the América TV space.

Josetty Hurtado happy to work with the Barbie brand

In a conversation with Magaly Medina, Josetty Hurtado and her sister Génesis were excited to tell that they are working for the international brand Barbie.

“Ay, Magaly. Thanks for the nice note. I hold my sister’s hand because in the end the only thing I want is to show her that you have to give it, “said the influencer, who mentioned that the brand contacted them to promote their products on social networks.

