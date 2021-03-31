Send her best wishes! Magaly Medina celebrates her 58 years this March 31, after surprising more than one by announcing her separation with Alfredo Zambrano.

Given this and due to their good relationship, Josetty Hurtado did not hesitate to dedicate an emotional greeting to the host of Magaly TV, the firm, through their social networks.

“Happy birthday to the queen Magaly Medina. To love, you have to admire, and I always admire you ”, was the short paragraph that Andrés Hurtado’s daughter wrote to Magaly Medina, with whom she has been seen on various occasions.

Post by Josetty Hurtado Photo: Instagram

As it is recalled, the influencer made a series of notes for Medina’s ATV program, as well as made a change of look to the driver a few years ago on her official YouTube channel.

Magaly Medina announces the end of her marriage with Alfredo Zambrano

During the broadcast of her program on March 30, Magaly Medina reported that she ended her relationship with Alfredo Zambrano.

“I have decided to separate from my husband. I must emphasize that there are no third parties here, ”said the ATV figure.

“What I want is for Alfredo to find happiness on the road ahead and I think it’s the same thing he wants for me,” he added, thus ending their union of more than 4 years.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.