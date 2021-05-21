Outraged. Josetty Hurtado, daughter of the well-known presenter Andrés Hurtado, expressed her discomfort on social networks because they pose as her creating fake accounts.

The influencer, who is working in the United States, turned to her Instagram stories to denounce the fact. In the snapshot, he disclosed the fake profile that is currently circulating.

“This is not my account! Please report it! ”, The makeup artist wrote, asking her followers to report the account. Also, it showed the real name of its address in Instagram.

With this, she joins different figures of the show who denounce this type of crime. Recent Peruvian Miss Universe finalist Janick Maceta found herself in the same situation.

Josetty Hurtado working with franchises

In one of the recent editions of Magaly TV, the firm, Jossety Hurtado revealed that he is working together with the Barbie and Disney brands. According to her, the firms contacted her to promote their products on social networks.

“Ay, Magaly. Thanks for the nice note. I hold my sister’s hand because in the end the only thing I want is to show her what to give ”, said the influencer very excited after seeing a report about her work.

“I really admire that you do the work on social networks, because it takes a lot of effort. You spend hours putting on those extravagant wigs, the clothes, that the colors combine, I don’t have that patience ”, were Magaly’s words to the young businesswoman.

