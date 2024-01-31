The sisters Josetty and Genesis Hurtado, who live in the United States, arrived in Peru full of excitement for the opportunity they have to appear again on television thanks to 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. Recently, at the press conference of the culinary reality show prior to its sixth consecutive season, Andrés Hurtado's daughters told of their desire to stand out in the competition even though they recognize that they will not have it easy at all.

What did Josetty and Génesis Hurtado say?

The sisters Hurtado They confessed that gastronomy is not their strong point; However, they are catching up with tutorials on YouTube. Along these lines, they promise to surprise everyone, even their own father.

“He is a man of little faith. He does not trust us and that is why we have decided to opt for our family from 'The Great Chef' of Latina. We laugh a lot, the family that loves each other is bullied, we are calm; Life is so beautiful and things are going so well for all of us that we have a lot of fun,” commented Josetty, to which Génesis added: “Be patient with me.”

Later, Josetty Hurtado commented that her father has not called them to give them any type of advice prior to the contest. “He doesn't have faith in us. They'll see on Monday how things go,” she said.

Josetty and Génesis Hurtado will be reinforced by their father in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'

As is known, at a certain point, the competition gets tough in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' and by order of the production, the support of other characters is requested, who are usually relatives of the participants. Faced with this doubt, the eldest of the Hurtado sisters said the following.

“Oh, no, how scary, he starts firing everyone. Imagine if I said something to Javier Masías, I'm dying, but don't let him get involved, I'd say 'swallow me dirt'. We would tell him 'don't help, because you don't help' (laughs). Better not, he is so unpredictable than not. “He is a time bomb.”concluded the influencer.

Photo: Instagram/Latina

What do Josetty and Génesis Hurtado do in the United States?

In multiple interviews, Josetty and Genesis Hurtado They revealed how they manage to support themselves in the North American country. The former reality girl commented in dialogue with Matías Brivio for her YouTube channel that they work with 60 brands and are the face of all of them. “About 60 brands. Ha ha ha. That's why I post all day like four. I started to discover (how to move forward) when I started with makeup. First I said 'I'm not going to be just another girl who teaches how to put on lipstick, there are a thousand people. “I chose to offer you the complete look,” said.

Furthermore, Instagram is a witness to the financial solvency of the Hurtado sisters. As influencers, they share part of their daily lives and make clear the luxurious life they enjoy with exclusive clothing, dresses, shoes, handbags and makeup.