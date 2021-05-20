The UCAM CF is one step away from achieving promotion to the Second Division. On Sunday a place in the silver category is played against UD Ibiza, which is worth a draw (there will be no penalties, yes extra time) to make the leap to professional football after finishing first in the previous phase. Carcedo’s men start with that advantage and Josete believes that “they deserve that privilege”. For the center-back, “we knew it could happen, we have to go for victory.”

According to Josete, the classification in Penalties against FC Barcelona B have made “spirits skyrocket”. The Spaniard scored the decisive goal from eleven meters and acknowledged that during the clash “we were talking about how we had to get to penalties because Biel Ribas was going to be key.” The goalkeeper stopped four and one that Manaj sent out.

According to the UD Ibiza, Josete described the Balearic team as “the best in numbers together with CD Badajoz”. But that will not make UCAM CF wrinkle and ensures that “we will give everything, we will leave our souls. We already have the objective of Primera RFEF, now we want to fulfill the dream of promotion “