Some of the best international film stuntmen and driving champions gathered in the blue procession last night, where they put on a vibrant horse show. The Hermandad de Labradores made a dressage exhibition in the Grupo del Triunfo de José, one of its main assets in the parade on Palm Sunday to raise the public from the stands. Victoria and Ricardo Cruz, who have participated in notable Hollywood blockbusters such as ‘Éxodus’, ‘Hércules’ and ‘Maleficent’, the stunt double of the Murcian actor Jaime Lorente in the series ‘El Cid’ and the Portuguese Gilbert Calvet, champion of the world of hooks, they led the procession in which the splendor of ancient Egypt was represented.

The charioteers managed to turn all seven beams in unison to line up in front of the blue stands, with their backs to the white grandstand. Among the grooms of this group were the sons of the head of the horse commission, Domingo Albarracín. El Paso Azul also put 18 Menorca horses in the race in the different groups that reached great verticality in the corvette position.

Pharaoh Ramses II paraded in his sacred boat, which simulates braided reeds, carried by thirty slaves. He was followed by her wife Nefertari in her litter adorned with colorful feather dusters and carried by 48 slaves. He contributed to make the parade even more spectacular with the float of Queen Meiamén, Moses’ adoptive mother, pulled by the ‘maromeros’.

Moses paraded in his triumphant biga with a mantle embroidered in silks on blue satin and the Egyptian cavalry, made up of seven horsemen, represented the Jewish oppression of the Jewish people. One of the most emblematic characters of the Paso Azul, Débora, paraded on horseback with her sea-green cloak and brandishing a sword in one of her hands.

The mythical Ethiopians were not lacking in the procession, who performed unusual and risky acrobatics on the horses without saddles while they rode at a gallop. The brotherhood bet one more year on the Lorca vaulters, who joined foreign specialists to offer a brilliant show that aroused cheers and applause in the stands.