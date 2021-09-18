José is 55 years old, he is originally from a town in the Mountain Region in Guerrero, one of the areas with the highest rates of marginalization in Mexico. It is also a place beset by violence and disappearances.

José finished elementary school, worked in the fields and at the age of 19 he decided to leave his town, as was the tradition among the young people of that region. Thus one day, 36 years ago, he set out on the road to the United States in search of better living conditions.

José had several jobs in that country: in the fields, as a gardener and a waiter, until he learned the trade of painting cars and that was what he dedicated himself to in recent years. At 24 he decided to start a family and joined as a couple with a young Honduran migrant of the same age, who had also left her country expelled by poverty. José and Juanita settled on the outskirts of Dallas, Texas, had four children and both worked without ever regularizing their immigration status, avoiding the different expulsion waves of the United States governments. By 2020 they were already grandparents and they planned to continue a quiet life until they reached old age in that country.

But that year, the covid epidemic affected the family and Juanita fell ill and died. Then José began to drink excessively and one day he was arrested for driving while intoxicated. The agents who apprehended him realized his immigration status and he was referred to the respective authorities. After a few days of detention, he was handed over to the Mexican immigration authorities, who received him at the Nuevo Laredo International Bridge. From there he was taken to Monterrey.

Nuevo León does not have a border that receives returnees, however, the states of Tamaulipas and Coahuila receive a large number of returns annually (between 2016 and 2019, 4 out of 10 were made by those entities). Faced with the conditions of violence and insecurity in the border cities, people move or are taken to Monterrey.

Some strategies have worked to support these people (Somos Mexicanos y Repatritación), which provide information on procedures and rights. However, due to the crossing times and the large number of returnees, not all of them receive instructions on the procedures to follow and begin their procedures in Monterrey.

In José’s case, he was lucky to find an acquaintance who welcomed him into his home for a few weeks. Those who do not have that possibility, have access to other alternatives: return to their places of origin, stay in a shelter or pay for accommodation.

For José, returning to Guerrero, where the conditions of poverty and violence have not changed in years, was not an option. It is a place from which he was expelled and in which he no longer has family roots. Staying in Monterrey meant starting a new life at age 55, in a society hostile to migrants and with little chance of finding a decent job.

Public policies at the state and federal level towards these returnees are conspicuous by their absence. In recent years the Migrants Support Fund worked, which consisted of an economic amount to help people and institutions. In Nuevo León, some people received this benefit, but this after a long process that could take months. This Program was not evaluated, so it is not known what its impacts were.

In Nuevo León, despite being the center of different migratory flows, the issue has not been perceived as a matter of public interest by state governments. Unlike other entities with a high migratory tradition (Puebla, Zacatecas, Michoacán), there is no specialized agency to serve the returning population, which affects the procedures and the reintegration process of those who decide to stay.

The Nuevo León 2030 Strategic Plan, published in 2021, makes little reference to the subject and there are no specific lines or strategies for addressing return migration. At the federal level, just on June 24, 2021, the Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Relations announced a new support program for returned migrants, that is, in the middle of the current six-year term, attention is being paid to this problem.

José was expelled three times: first, from his place of origin, then from the United States and, finally, in the absence of policies, from Mexico for the second time. The story of José is one of the thousands of testimonies of Mexican men and women who have no place in their country, it reflects the tragedy of men and women who move away from their origins in search of better living conditions and then run out of options .

The last news I had from José is that he was in Nuevo Laredo, with the help of his children he had paid a coyote and was waiting to cross illegally, with all the risks that this implies. We do not know if he will be able to reunite with his family.

Socorro Arzaluz Solano

The Colegio de la Frontera Norte, Monterrey headquarters