Garum | criticism
It is an ideal bar to have a beer aperitif, to eat hearty or for an experience of everything in the center
The truth is that the interior terrace of El barrelero de José is deceiving. One, from the outside, cannot imagine that in addition to the part of the terrace and the dining room with a good bar, the place has an interior part with the possibility of events with a larger number of people.
Although the place is traditional and with some homemade stews,
#Josés #barrel #maker #traditional #homemade
Leave a Reply