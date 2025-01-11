The ship’s ensign Joseph Bertelsen26 years old, will be part of the crew of the Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano that sets sail this Saturday from Cádiz for its training cruise, and in which the presence of the Princess of Asturias, the midshipman Leonor de Borbón.

According to the British Embassy, ​​Bertelsen, a graduate in marine biology from West Sussex, joined the Royal Navy in 2023 and graduated from Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth.

The Navies of the United Kingdom and Spain have participated in an exchange program since 1996. Currently, three British officers They are in Spain: in addition to Bertelsen, there is one on the frigate Canarias and another on the General Staff course in Madrid.

“Is a true privilege and honor Being selected to participate in this exchange with the Spanish Navy aboard the Elcano is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Bertelsen, before boarding. “I am looking forward to meeting my new companions,” he added. “

The young officer was selected as he speaks Spanish, learned during a spell backpacking in South and Central America before joining the Royal Navy. Bertelsen will remain three months on board del Elcano, where he will teach English to his crew and will be the ambassador of the British Navy.

After stopping in the Canary Islands, Brazil, Uruguay and Chile with the Spanish training ship, it will return to the United Kingdom to continue his military career. After graduating from the Britannia Royal Naval College, Bertelsen has been on board the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales and the high-water patrol vessel HMS Tamar, sailing the Pacific and Indian Oceans and visiting the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti and Fiji. .