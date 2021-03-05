On March 1, 1953, Joseph Stalin he did not order breakfast. And the maids and guards that worried them, but no one dared to enter his room. It was only around 10 at night, when a package arrived from the Moscow Central Committee, that his butler decided to force the door of the room. She found him lying on the floor, wearing his clothes from last night’s meeting, and barely able to speak. He died four days later. He was 75 years old.

This Friday marks the 68th anniversary of the death of one of the bloodiest dictators that Humanity knew. Knowing the character, his eccentricities and his actions still arouse curiosity today.

Stalin was general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union between 1922 and 1952 and president of the Council of Ministers between 1941 and 1953, but mainly he was a dictator who centralized power in his figure and managed to turn semi-feudal Russia at the beginning of the 20th century into an economic and military power that played a decisive role in the Allied victory during World War II.

Historical photo. Winston Churchill, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin at the Yalta Conference. Photo: Clarín archive

His real name was Joseph Vissariónovich Dzhugashvili, but he adopted the pseudonym of Stalin (made of steel, in Russian). He was born in what is now Georgia territory on December 18, 1878. He died at the age of 74.

His first ties to power came after being related to the Bolsheviks who promoted the October 1917 revolution. At first he was in the shadow of Lenin and after his death in 1924, Stalin gained more power through the position of General Secretary of the Communist Party.

Lenin did not trust Stalin, but he took care to silence him, hiding reports that Lenin had written to alert politicians to him. Already ill, Lenin could not defend his position.

With a bold strategy, when Lenin died, Stalin did not hide his praise for him, as he was one of the most important leaders of the revolution. This very positively positioned Stalin.

All power. Stalin led millions of people to death by starvation or forced labor in Siberia.

The position of secretary general helped him identify his most immediate enemies and begin his systematic purge plans, as was the case with Leon Trotsky, who was very critical of Stalin. The dictator first ordered his banishment from the Soviet Union in 1929, then determined his assassination in Mexico in 1940.

A battered health

After dying for several days, Stalin died of a stroke on March 5, 1953, according to the official version.

The dictator’s life was marked by innumerable health problems. At the age of seven he suffered from smallpox, a disease that left marks and scars all over his face. At the age of 12, he had an accident with a horse cart and broke his arm. This also left consequences. And as an adult he suffered from psoriasis. But it was after 1950 that his health began to decline. And since the age of 70 his memory it started to fail him and his general physical condition was quite impoverished.

Josef Stalin (left) and Nikolai Bukharin in 1930. Photo: AP

His personal physician, Vladimir Vinogradov, diagnosed him acute hypertension and began a treatment based on pills and injections and also suggested that he reduce his functions in the government, something that Stalin took very badly, and considered that it was a conspiracy in the medical council. He expelled Vinogradov and decided not to continue his treatment. He ordered him to be tried for conspiracy along with several professionals from his medical corps, but the death of Stalin saved Vinogradov of an almost inevitable murder.

Eccentricities and power

This type of dictators who concentrate so much power have a lot of eccentricities Joseph Stalin very much enjoyed meeting for lunch. Their meals could last up to six hours, with games and drinks. And at those lunches he offered the best of Georgian food, based on garlic, walnuts, plum and passion fruit.

Among his personal chefs was Spiridon Putin, the grandfather of current Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photograph provided by Penguin Random House, featuring Stalin and his daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva. Photo: EFE

What Stalin was most interested in about his lunches were those huge after-meals that were accompanied with liters and liters of vodka. While those close to power drank, Stalin hid and exchanged brandy for water, which made it easier for him to extract important information from his guests who reached states close to unconsciousness.

His strategic skills, his imposing personality and fundamentally the fear that he generated with the purges, made Stalin that true man “made of steel”, feared by friends and enemies. Famous were the exiles to Siberia of their political opponents, where temperatures below zero reached unbearable figures to tolerate. Or the ideas, and in many concrete opportunities, to create concentration camps to kill their enemies.

For a few years, the ancient city of Stalingrad was renamed Volgograd, with the intention of wanting to detach Russia from its Stalinist past. And it became the venue for several matches of the 2018 World Cup.

