Joseph sanz He was one of the participants that stood out the most during the last season of Yo soy and, although he could not lift the competition trophy, he did win the affection of the viewers of the program.

The Celia Cruz impersonator, who is currently preparing a tribute song to the salsa boat, spoke with The Republic and claimed that he was never considered the best of the competition. In addition, he spoke about his current participation in the Great Battles format.

– Even though you didn’t win the competition, you become one of the crowd’s favorites. What was it like for you to have the support of all the viewers?

I am super happy with season 28, which according to Ricardo (Morán) and the rest of the jury has been the best season. There was a lot of talent, wonderful people with incredible talent. I was flattered and happy with the acceptance from the public.

When I got to the competition, I did not imagine that I would have this great support on social networks because I am an actor, but I did not consider myself an imitator. Getting the public and the whole world to know about my work is super gratifying for me. I am my life has changed.

– In your first attempt you reached the grand final. How do you consider this achievement?

I went for my character of ‘Doña María’, which I had been doing through social networks. That’s what I tried to do, jump-start my career as a comedian. But I had already studied the character and the jury liked it, but they asked me to make a more human Celia Cruz.

I took the opportunity and tried to get to the last. I was able to reach the final and win the affection of the public, which is the most important thing.

– What was the trait of Celia Cruz that was most difficult for you to imitate?

Obviously I had to work a lot, because the jury saw something that I had not seen. They saw someone with potential. I didn’t consider myself a good copycat. I don’t know if I underestimated myself, because to imitate is to copy exactly what another person does.

– Don’t you think that your experience as an actor helped you to put Joseph aside to make way for the singer?

Obviously the acting helped a lot to make the job a lot easier. That was what helped make the imitation very good.

– Many imitators commented that they sacrifice things like family time and work for their career, do you think you had to sacrifice something during your participation in Yo soy?

Yeah sure. I am an acting teacher and obviously you spend many hours in a studio, in different programs. I had to put my work aside to dedicate myself fully to this and for people to know about Celia Cruz.

– How is the dynamic between the program participants, does it really feel like a family?

Honestly in I am I won a new family. You can’t imagine how beautiful this season was. That’s why everyone says it was the best season because, I don’t know, there was a very special magic.

There wasn’t that pressure of unhealthy competition, we always helped each other. I contributed my knowledge and told them to play with the cameras or not to be intimidated by the gaze of the jury. He was always looking for a way to instruct.

I love teaching, that people learn. When we go through life, it is important to leave positive things behind. For this reason, I consider that I reached a final with dignity. I have never underestimated anyone’s work and I think that allowed me to stay in this career.

– During the weeks of season 28 you had very good presentations. What was your favorite?

The one I liked the most was when I sang “Quimbara” with the colorful dress. In fact, the video went viral and people were surprised because she really looked like a woman. I saw the videos and was also amazed because I really resembled Celia Cruz.

– You recently had your first battle in I am, great battles. How was your experience with the new format?

Honestly, I had high expectations. When they called me, they told me that the public was asking me and asking for ‘Celia Cruz’. They told me to go sing and when it was my turn, I did.

I did not rest enough because I had to leave Lima for some commitments, but I had to take risks and fulfill Great Battles. People liked it and I keep demanding myself more and more.

Today we will know if it is that I am staying or the ‘Great Combo’, who has also done an excellent job and are screwed in his chair. I try to enjoy every moment.

– What do you think of Tony Succar and Mauri Stern, the new jurors?

I managed to get Mauri to tell ‘Celia Cruz’ that he loved her and that nobody had done so far. It’s not as bad as people see it, the fact that he said that to Celia means that it shocked her. And that’s thanks to the fact that behind my work there is a wonderful team that does great things, the wardrobe team, makeup.

Getting Mauri to say that he loves my job is a reward. His participation in the show has a goal and I think that although people see the bad side, there is also a good one. Regardless of what I say, I have earned the most important thing which is the affection of the public. I have done it with great respect, affection and with admiration for Celia Cruz.

– Are you going to continue imitating Celia Cruz in the future?

I will continue with this because I cannot leave everything I built, I will continue to imitate because people see in me the reincarnation of Celia Cruz … I believe that God gives you a mission in this life and I consider that Celia Cruz is still alive, as well as He said it in his song “I will live”, because his energy reached everyone.

I, in one way or another, have his features, and I think that nothing happens by chance, but by chance. If I have this gift for Celia to return to the stage again, who am I to deny it.

– How do you take the comments of people who flatter your work from other parts of the world?

It is amazing the way people write from Japan, China, Germany, Italy. In many parts of the world, there are people who are waiting for my presentations once the pandemic is over. At first, I was scared because I had other plans as a singer and with my compositions, but God knows what gets you in the way. If he has given me this destiny, then I will.

I am grateful to the people who write to me and are happy for my return to the Latin stage. There are children who also like the songs I sing, so I must continue with this.

– You’re going to release a tribute song to Celia Cruz. Tell me about that project

I am a composer, I have more than 58 songs, and I consider that I should do something in reciprocity to what Celia Cruz’s life gave me. What I have achieved is through it and what I should give back has to be something magical, and what more magical than the universal language: music.

Currently, I am composing a song that has a lot to do with Joseph and Celia. It will be a song interpreted by her, I will do it personified. I’m still working on it because I want it to be something very rumba, something that revives it.

Regarding your participation in I am, great battles, is your objective still to collect your revenge and win the competition?

As I told you, there are very good participants. I don’t consider myself the best, because I still have a lot to learn and work on. I want to achieve the perfection of my character and that there is no doubt that the person on stage is Celia Cruz. If I make it to the grand finale, great, but we’ll see what happens.

I’m very focused on continuing to imitate her regardless of what happens on the show. I will continue working on what I am doing.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.