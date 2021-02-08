Joseph Prigogine and singer Valeria have had a coronavirus infection. The producer spoke about this on Monday, February 8, on his Instagram.

Prigozhin noted that he and his wife caught the infection in Dubai. The artist was able to transfer the coronavirus on her feet, but the producer needed the help of doctors.

“Suddenly I began to choke and simply could not get up. I was urgently taken to the hospital. <…> And here the nightmare began. The condition worsened every minute, I was connected to oxygen. Then I don’t remember myself well. Doctors came and went, took tests, took all sorts of pictures, but I was getting worse, “- wrote Prigozhin on the social network.

The husband of the singer Valeria noted that his illness developed according to the worst scenario, but he was able to survive thanks to the support of his family and competent treatment.

Prigozhin noted that most of all now regrets that he did not make the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

“My dear ones, do not make my mistake, which could cost you your life. Get vaccinated as soon as possible. While in the hospital, I watched with pride the world news about the international recognition of our Sputnik V vaccine, added the producer.

On February 4, it was reported that People’s Artist of the USSR Alisa Freundlich, hospitalized at the end of December with COVID-19, recovered. It is expected that in the near future, if the positive dynamics of the artist’s condition continues, she will be discharged from the hospital.