Russian producer Joseph Prigozhin fell ill with pneumonia and flu. He himself spoke about this on December 11 in a conversation with Izvestia.

“Everything is fine. Well, flu and pneumonia. Well, this is common now, unfortunately. Influenza A and pneumonia. We have to take care of ourselves,” he said.

Prigozhin noted that a new epidemic had suddenly begun in the country. According to him, no one would have known about his illness if he had not called an ambulance. At the same time, he noted that among his acquaintances, many artists are also sick.

“About 40 of our artist acquaintances are sick just like me – the temperature is under 40 (degrees – Ed.),” the producer shared.

In addition, he complained that his illness had changed all his plans. However, Prigozhin expressed hope that he would soon recover.

The fact that Prigozhin was hospitalized became known the day before, on December 10. His assistant Lido Gaganidze then said that the hospitalization was unplanned.