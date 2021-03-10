Russian producer Iosif Prigogine questioned the honesty of the selection for the Eurovision Song Contest. He told FAN about this.

“As for the decency of the choice, I do not believe in it. In 2008, the singer Valeria was literally “thrown” and the singer from Ukraine Anastasia Prikhodko was sent instead of her, who now opposes the Russians and the Jews, ”the showman said.

He said that in 2008, when his wife Valeria was in the Russian national final of the qualifying competition, he spent 300 thousand dollars on a song and a video for it, and French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier sent costumes for the artist. Prigogine recalled that his wife became a People’s Artist of Russia, while now almost nothing is heard about Prikhodko.

The producer praised the singer Manizha, who will go to Eurovision from Russia this year. He called her a talented performer, for whom he is not ashamed.

The victory of Manizha according to the results of the audience vote on Channel One became known on the evening of March 8. Besides her, among the applicants for participation in Eurovision-2021 from Russia were Anton Belyaev and Therr Maitz group and the 2Mashi group.