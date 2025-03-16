The Middle Avoor and ‘El País’ Administration Councils have approved the appointment of Joseph Oughourlian as the new president of the newspaper. For her part, the vice president of Hurry, Pilar Gil, will perform the functions of CEO of the newspaper, the newspaper reported this Sunday.

Oughourlian was already the non -executive president of the Prisa Group, editor of ‘El País’, since February 2021. The new president was born in Paris 53 years ago and formed in the Business Schools Serv and IEP (Sciencespo) and in La Sorbonne.

He began his professional career in Société Générale in the French capital in 1994 and moved to New York in 1996. In 2001 he created Amber Fund and in 2005 he founded Amber Capital. Ooughurlian entered the Board of Directors in December 2015 and was appointed vice president in April 2019.

The previous president and CEO of ‘El País’, Carlos Núñez, resigned as executive president of Hurry Media on February 26 after almost four years in the company.

For its part, Pilar Gil (Madrid, 52 years old), a vice president of hurry since June 2023, joined the group to carry out its IPO in 2000 and has participated in all the key moments of the company, both in relation to the refinancing and extension operations of capital and to the plans that has been facing progressively as the competitive and technological environment evolved.

The new president of ‘El País’ has stressed that his main objective is to contribute to the newspaper “reinforce his role as a reference mark both in Spain and in Latin America.”

“Today is more necessary than ever to be firm our values ​​and our closed defense of quality journalism, despite the pressures of all kinds that pollute the exercise of honest and independent work,” said Oughourlian.

The newspaper ‘El País’, which will turn 50 in 2026, exceeded at the end of 2024 the 400,000 subscribers, four and a half years after the launch of its payment model.