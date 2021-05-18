Joseph Oughourlian (second from left), with Enrique Goñi, Laura Urquizu and Íñigo Ucín. Maximo Garcia de la Paz / Ceapi

The non-executive president of Grupo PRISA —the publishing company of EL PAÍS—, Joseph Oughourlian, has assessed this Tuesday, on the second day of the Ceapi Ibero-American Congress, the importance of truthful and contrasted information in any democracy. “Democracy cannot function without the maximum information; without secure information, without secure sources and rules of the game ”, he stressed in a round table moderated by Enrique Goñi, head of the Hermes Institute.

Oughourlian recalled his years as an economics student to emphasize the importance of information in all areas of life. “One of the hypotheses for a market to work was the perfect information, for the agents to make the right decisions. But studies have shown that when the information is partial and asymmetric, everything breaks down ”, he recalled. This maxim is also applicable to the public sphere, besieged in recent years by the rise of fake news. “If we no longer agree on whether this glass is full or empty, how are we going to agree on the policies of a country?” He asked rhetorically. “This gives us, the traditional quotation marks, a second life for giving news that we have verified, with the effort and time it takes to find out, search, understand and contrast what is behind a news item or what a person says ”.

The non-executive president of PRISA has acknowledged that the media started the digital transition “badly”, to the point that “in the last 20 years there was a moment when people thought that the press was going to disappear into a world of immediate and abundant information ”. And, “suddenly, the hoaxes reappear, fake news or post-truth “, three concepts that are not new -” have always existed “- but that have taken on new vigor in the era of social networks due to” speed [a la que se distribuyen], their abundance and because they reach people who were not involved in these issues “. “This world”, he emphasized, “gives us a second life to traditional media.”

Game rules

In the same line, Cynthia hudson, Senior Vice President and General Director of CNN en Español and Hispanic Strategy for the US television network, lamented that, in today’s environment, “the problem is that we are not all playing the same game: those of us who are committed to a digital democracy think that We all follow the same rules as a basis for our journalism, but it is not like that ”.

Fake news, Hudson warned, “is creating crises around the world, with groups using it to disrupt democratic processes.” And the work of the media should be “to combat them with facts, showing that everything we show is based on journalistic foundations. Not to ignore them, but to respond with the facts, the truth and the evidence, “said the CNN executive. “We have realized that citizens can come to believe a lie: if we allow crazy things to become true and people believe absurd things, we have a serious problem.” Present and, above all, future: “We have to leave our children a democratic decency in the digital world,” the president of the Hermes Institute, a non-profit foundation dedicated to identifying, disseminating and defending rights, reflected at the opening. of citizenship in the digital age.

Lack of predictability of fake news

Part of the difficulty in deactivating misleading news lies in its “lack of predictability”, in the words of Laura Urquizu, president and CEO of Red Points, a Spanish company dedicated to ensuring respect for intellectual property and business and brand reputation on the internet. “That means that there is no technology capable of identifying them and then eliminating them.”

Also at the business and personal data level, Íñigo Ucín, president of the Mondragón Corporation, one of the largest cooperative groups in the world, recalled that “all technology always has a b-side, a bad side, depending on who uses it” . Cybersecurity attacks, he stressed, “are not only in the movies nor do they only concern large organizations: there are small companies that are being attacked every day. That is why it is so important to guarantee anonymity when data from many people is used massively ”.