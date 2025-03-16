New movement in hurry. The maximum shareholder and president of the media group, the French businessman of Armenian origin Joseph Oughourlian has been elected president ‘El País’. The Administration Councils of El Diario and Puriso Media have put him in charge of the historic header, as reported by the newspaper himself, in addition to being also elected president of Deportivo ‘As’.

In the news that gives an account of the appointment, the Oughourlian reaction is collected, where it is marked as the main objective in front of ‘El País’ «to reinforce its role as a reference brand in Spain and Latin America». In addition, the non -executive president of Hurry affirms that, in the current context, “it is more necessary than ever staying firm in our values ​​despite the pressures of all kinds.” “I promise to support all the mechanisms of respect and independence to the work of our professionals,” says the note published in the newspaper.

The appointment has been made public just hours later that it transcended information published by the French media ‘Le Point’ reported the pressures of Óscar López and the brand new president of Telefónica, Marc Murtra, so that the French group Vivendi, owner of 12% hurried, sold its part to investors related to Pedro Sánchez’s government. In a meeting held in mid -February in Paris, the Minister of Digital Transformation and the director of the Teleco came to threaten, according to the aforementioned French newspaper, to break an advertising agreement between the telephone company and its subsidiary Havas Media. Given this, the general director of Vivendi, Arnaud de Puyfontaine, warned of the legal consequences to which they would be exhibited in the case of carrying out the threat.

The meeting would have taken place in full intestine struggle within the media group for the launch of a new television channel, to which the media group would choose after offering the Government of Pedro Sánchez a new license. However, on February 25, almost two weeks after the alleged meeting revealed by ‘Le Point’, the Board of Directors of Prisa informed the CNMV that it ruled out the creation of the new channel. The next day, Carlos Núñez presented his resignation as president of the group’s subsidiary. Núñez had been in charge of bringing to the Council the plan to opt for the new license prepared by the government, something that came to defend in an interview offered in ‘El País’. According to ABC, Oughourlian considered “very little correct those statements.”









The French businessman would have made the decision to surround themselves with people from their total confidence and dispense with the directors related to Moncloa, as ABC reported. Oughourlian thus hit the table, giving the raishes with the plans of the new television channel promoted by Núñez and José Miguel Contreras, general director of Media and Man very close to Moncloa. The latter is also at the head of Lacoproductory, a television production hurry division very much in tune with the ideological line of Moncloa and pro -operator of RTVE programs. Previously, the French had already transmitted that the launch of a new television channel did not favor the negotiation of the refinancing of the media group, primordial objective for Oughourlian.

After dispensing with the related government of Sánchez, Oughourlian is at the head of ‘El País’ and ‘As’, in addition to appointing the vice president of Hurry, Pilar Gil, as the new CEO of the newspaper.

The French businessman owns the Amber Capital Investment Fund, so he is also the owner of 7.2% of Indra. He maintained a good relationship with Sánchez in the first bars of his government, but the latest movements of Moncloa – the dance of the presidencies of Indra and Telefónica and the plans for taking out a new television – have increased their disagreements.