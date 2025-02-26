The maximum shareholder and president of the Prisa Group, Joseph Oughourlian, reunites his advice today to take control of the internal disagreements in the highest governing body. As ABC has learned, after paralyzing yesterday the plans of the executive president … Hurry Media, Carlos Núñez, to opt for a new television license, Oughourlian has put on the table his decision to surround himself with professionals of his trust and resume his business project. Carlos Núñez has decided to present his resignation.

The plan was presented by Carlos Núñez, head of the Media Area of ​​the editor of El País and the SER, who has been in an interview in the country for ten days. The television project It had the financial support of the Spanish shareholders of the group, with José Manuel Varela Entrecanales at the head, and with the support of its content director, José Miguel Contreras, a movement that did not have the direct approval of Oughourlian himself.

However, yesterday, the plans twisted by the firm opposition of the president fast. “After analyzing the aforementioned project, the Board of Directors has decided that Prisa does not opt ​​for the new television license, focusing all its efforts on the business lines that currently develops average, both in press and radio,” said the company in a statement to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

“The Board of Directors has also agreed that the group continues to reduce the debt and strengthen its liquidity position, in line with the efforts made in recent years,” added the same statement.

The confrontation between both parties It has been evidenced through media interviews these days, and Oduourlian precisely expanded today declared “if people do not fulfill or do not do the development planned in a hurry, because another position will have to be sought.”

Thus, after today’s face to face, the president of Hurry, as the first measure, has forced the resignation of Carlos Núñez CThe maximum of the Media Area, while different sources consulted by this newspaper of the Group of the Group slide since the next step could be the dismissal of Contreras as head of the content area.

It will continue extension