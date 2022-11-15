Joseph Lasiri challenges Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the World Flyweight One Championship

Yet another great goal achieved by Team Kick and Punch by Angelo Valente: Friday 18 November at the Indoor Stadium (12,000 seats) in Kallang, Singapore, in a great event organized by One Championship (the most important Asian combat sports organization) the champion from Monza Joseph Lasiri will challenge the flyweight world champion (61.200 kg) over the distance of 5 rounds of 3 minutes each Rodtang Jitmuangnon with the rules of muay thai: punches, kicks, elbows, knees and throws, but when the opponent is on the ground you have to stop the action. The fight will take place inside a cage and the two champions will wear gloves instead of the classic boxing gloves. Impressive media coverage: in addition to Asia, the event will be broadcast live in the United States and Canada by Amazon Prime and in Italy by Eleven Sports.

In the same organization, Joseph Lasiri is world champion in strawweight (56,600 kg) of muay thai. “Joseph didn’t have to abandon the strawweight title to challenge Rodtang – he explains Angelo Valente – and in fact One Championship has already scheduled other fights for Joseph in which he will defend his title. Rodtang is the best in his weight category and therefore he is also the most dangerous opponent they could offer us: he knows how to do everything and often lets down his guard to get hit, he wants to put on a show and let his opponent understand that he takes everything without problems. Indeed, he is nicknamed Iron Man. Having said that, Joseph has what it takes to beat Rodtang: he trained at the Kick and Punch Downtown Milano gym (in Via Vivaio 1) sparring with three champions of the K-1 style (punches, kicks and knees) of kickboxing: the Wako-Pro Bantamweight World Champion Luca Cecchettithe Wako-Pro Featherweight World Champion Luke Grusovin and the super welterweight world champion Wako-Pro Georgian Cimpeanu. He also sparred with Tommaso Pantarotto and with the boxer Shakib El Kadimi, who are part of our team. Joseph also got into the ring with athletes from other Italian regions. It’s not me looking for them, it’s them contacting me to train with Joseph. I also received requests from Sicily. Joseph is a great professional: he trains every day and when I tell him that he should rest at least one day a week, he smiles and trains anyway. Joseph has a great passion for his work which thanks to the contract signed with One Championship has become a full time job. ”

Joseph Lasiri wins by KO, video

To the website of One Championship, Rodtang stated the following: “If I were Joseph Lasiri, I would have made the same choice: to fight against someone like me. He has nothing to lose in case of defeat. If he wins, he will have a huge profit. His strong point is his experience in muay thai: he has fought many top level athletes and also trained in Thailand. Another advantage of him is agility. He’s on my level in everything but power: I’m sure my punches are heavier than his and if I hit him well I’ll knock him down.”

