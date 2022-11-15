Joseph Lasiri challenges Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the One Championship flyweight world championship

Yet another great goal achieved by Team Kick and Punch by Angelo Valente: Friday 18 November at the Indoor Stadium (12,000 seats) in Kallang, Singapore, in a great event organized by One Championship (the most important Asian organization of combat sports) the Monza champion Joseph Lasiri will challenge the world flyweight champion (61,200 kg) over the distance of 5 rounds of 3 minutes each Rodtang Jitmuangnon with the rules of muay thai: punches, kicks, elbows, knees and throws, but when the opponent is on the ground you have to stop the action. The fight will take place inside a cage and the two champions will wear gloves instead of the classic gloves. Massive media coverage: as well as in Asia, the event will be broadcast live in the United States and Canada by Amazon Prime and in Italy by Eleven Sports.

In the same organization, Joseph Lasiri is world champion of straw weights (56,600 kg) of muay thai. “Joseph didn’t have to give up the strawweight title to challenge Rodtang – he explains Angelo Valente – and in fact One Championship has already scheduled other matches for Joseph in which he will defend his title. Rodtang is the best in his weight category and therefore he is also the most dangerous opponent they could offer us: he knows how to do everything and often lowers his guard to get hit, he wants to put on a show and make the opponent understand that he collects everything without problems. In fact, he is nicknamed Iron Man. That said, Joseph has what it takes to beat Rodtang: he trained at the Kick and Punch Downtown Milan gym (in Via Vivaio 1) doing sparring with three K-1 style champions (punches, kicks and knees) of kickboxing: the World bantamweight champion Wako-Pro Luca Cecchettithe Wako-Pro featherweight world champion Luca Grusovin and the world champion of superwelter weights Wako-Pro Georgian Cimpeanu. He also sparring with Tommaso Pantarotto and boxer Shakib El Kadimi, who are part of our team. Joseph also entered the ring with athletes from other Italian regions. I am not looking for them, it is they who contact me to train with Joseph. I have also received requests from Sicily. Joseph is a great professional: he trains every day and when I tell him that at least one day a week he should rest, he smiles and trains anyway. Joseph has a great passion for his work which, thanks to the contract signed with One Championship, has become a full time job. “

Joseph Lasiri wins by KO, video

To the website of One Championship, Rodtang stated the following: “If I were Joseph Lasiri, I would have made the same choice: to fight against someone like me. He has nothing to lose in case of defeat. If he wins, he will have a huge profit. His strength is his experience in muay thai: he has fought against many high-level athletes and also trained in Thailand. Another advantage of him is agility. He’s on my level in everything but power: I’m sure my punches are heavier than his and if I hit him well I’ll knock him out. “

