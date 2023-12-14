In the biography of Joseph Conrad written by John Stape and titled The Lives of Joseph Conrad (Lumen), the author is presented to us as a man sick with a painful variant of arthritis called “gout”; an illness caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals.

In one of the photos accompanying Stape's book we can see Conrad with an orthopedic bandage on his right hand. In his case, the disease is called “chiragra”; a form of gout that affects the joints of the hands and causes inflammation of the fingers. Conrad's attacks were sudden and long-lasting, becoming persistent in the final days of his life. Without going any further, the aforementioned photo was taken a few weeks before the heart attack that ended his life on August 3, 1924, at the age of sixty-six. Conrad's life, according to John Stape, was a continuous suffering due to the unfortunate uric acid crystals that prevented him from writing permanently, for which he had to resort to dictating some of his works.

The name of this metabolic disease takes us back to the 13th century, when the doctors of that time assumed that the cause of it was a leak of bad blood humors; a “drip” that reached the joints. It was suspected that gout could be caused by excessive intake of foods rich in fat, but little else. It was not until the end of the 18th century when the excess of urate was found in the deposits (tophi) analyzed. In this case, the tophi that served as analysis was that of the ear of the British physicist and chemist William Hyde Wollaston (1766-1828). Once analyzed, Wollaston himself stated that the material obtained was a mixture of lithic acid together with an alkaline mineral. But it was the French chemist Antoine de Fourcroy (1755-1809) who gave it its first and last name: uric acid.

In the past, gout was known as the disease of the rich or kings. The first gouty person of whom there are references was Hieron (478-467 BC), tyrant of Syracuse. According to Plutarco, he was “affected by kidney grit.” However, Charles V was the paradigm of the gouty. The writer Pedro Antonio de Alarcón said of him that he was the “most gluttonous of the Emperors there were and to be.” It is known that in Yuste's palace he accumulated fish, birds, meats, fruits and salted meats. His pain was so intense that he needed to be carried in a chair; He even had to postpone the taking of the city of Metz. It is curious that a military decision was affected by a condition whose origin was in gluttony.

Looked at closely, “gout” as a disease of the rich – or of kings – is still a myth equal to that other myth that maintains that Joseph Conrad was a writer of novels and stories of action and maritime adventures, when It was quite the opposite. Conrad was an introspective narrator, a narrator of dead times whose stories he took to the sea, to Costaguana or to the flow of the Congo River, where he navigated through a gallery of mirrors until he reached the other side; there where the heart is wrapped in darkness.

