The president of the Chamber of Commerce of Barcelona, Josep Santacreuhas called for “a profound reform of the administration, because it is very difficult for a country to do well if the administration is not going well.”

In statements to the program Converses of Cope Catalunya and AndorraSantacreu explained that “a country cannot be competitive if all the effort is made by businessmen, but the administration does not consider what a normal company doessuch as reviewing your processes, going digital or updating your portfolio and checking if there are products that no longer add value.”

Santacreu has stated that they have conveyed their concern to all administrations, from the central to the town councils, in the sense that “an effort must be made to reform the administrations if we want to be competitive and being competitive means being able to guarantee in the medium and long term that the following generations can have the level of well-being that exists now in matters such as health, education, pensions or unemployment benefits.

The president of the corporation has also warned that “all this has to be done in an increasingly complex and very competitive environment.” “Either we wake up or we will have problems,” he warns.

Reduction of working hours

Asked about the possible implementation of the 37.5 hour work daySantacreu recalled that this is an issue that employers must address, although he does point out that for an economy to be successful it needs to be competitive and have a good level of productivity: “If there is an increase in salaries or a reduction in working hours that is compensated by productivity, the country will not suffer, but if this is not the case, the country will suffer.

In any case, the president of the entity is in favor of the reduction “being carried out by sectors and that they can guarantee that they have strong productivity to be able to compete with their counterparts.”

Santacreu has also referred to another proposal from Vice President Yolanda Diaz such as the climate permitsindicating that “hot legislating” is not advisable. “Safety, always above all, but we must reflect more calmly and not decide even with the impact of the DANA catastrophe in Valencia,” he stated.

Airport expansion

The president of the Cambra has referred to the expansion of El Prat airport pointed out that “Barcelona and Catalonia cannot continue like this.” “Catalonia would benefit from an airport with a slightly longer runway and thus have more capacity to receive interoceanic flights“, he assured.

From the chamber entity they are committed to promoting sustainable measures so that the environmental impact is minimal. “There are formulas and resources to keep everyone happy. For example, ecological fuel could be used,” Santacreu pointed out.