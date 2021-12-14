Good news in Valencia Basket. Josep Puerto has renewed with the ‘taronja’ team for the next three seasons and therefore will wear the ‘taronja’ shirt until next time 2025. Puerto is one of the jewels in the crown of the Valencian quarry and its 22 years has established himself in the entity as a reference player for Ponsarnau.

After signing the extension of its contract, Puerto highlighted being “Very happy, this is a dream come true for me. Each child who starts in the quarry wants to get to the first team and for the Club to give me this opportunity and bet on me makes me very happy and I hope to restore their confidence by working as hard as I can and always giving 100% “.

Josep debuted with the taronja shirt almost six years ago in a EuroCup match and after a period of development with assignments in Oviedo and Castellón, since he returned in October 2020 recovered from a loan in the Castellón team, he has consolidated himself in the men’s first squad to increase his official match counter with Valencia Basket until 74 for the moment