The presenter has been at the helm of the star nightly program ‘MEGA’ for more than 10 years Josep Pedrerol. The latest football news is revealed day by day from the ‘Chiringuito de Jugones’ with a Pedrerol who, faithful to the audience and the objectivity he displays when presenting, makes the audience doubt the team he is a fan of. As he thinks, the success of his program is based “on the fact that we are real, because we screw up, because we are right and wrong and, above all, because we are a program that provides news. I believe that football unites us, no matter what team we are. For this reason he has no problem recognizing that he is a “culé without being anti-Madridista.”

«I am from Barça, I was born in Barcelona, ​​in Sants. And if Barça does badly, I’ll say so. And when there are Champions Leagues, if Real Madrid plays against a foreign team, I want Real Madrid to win. And that is not understood,” the presenter confessed in one of his visits to ‘El Hormiguero’. Tonight, Josep Pedrerol sits down again on the program Pablo Motos to analyze the latest news that has emerged in the world of sports and comment, as they have progressed from the program, how the presenter takes the virality on social networks that the fragments of ‘El Chiringuito’ reach.

Something he doesn’t usually talk about in his interviews is his personal life. «They ask me quite a few interviews and I get quite lazy, always looking for the headline. Journalists are here to tell what others do, not to be protagonists. I don’t like fame or popularity at all. I’m still embarrassed that they ask for photos, I think television confuses us,” he expressed in a talk he had with the streamer Ibai Llanos in 2021. Therefore, the presenter, who has no known romances in his love life, , only talks about sports and current events in the few interviews he grants. Even so, there are some details that, between those he shares and those revealed by the media, allow us to get an image of what it is like outside of the small screen.

Former rugby player

He graduated in Information Sciences in Barcelona, ​​and is always remembered as being linked to sports journalism, since his career began at the age of 19 at Radio Barcelona in the information services, and then he went through programs such as ‘Área de Gol’ or ‘Carrusel Sports’. Years later, in 1990 he joined ‘El Partidazo del Plus’ and for seven years he was in charge of ‘El Día Ahora’, although he achieved popularity among the public with the program ‘Punto Pelota’, in which he starred in the sports broadcast. longest in history broadcasting a match for 23 hours for which they received a Guinness Record.









But his professional career may not have been in journalism. As he revealed on his social networks when sharing an unpublished photograph of his past, Pedrerol was passionate about sports and in his youth he was part of a rugby team in Montjuïc, which he ended up abandoning from playing sports to commenting on it, analyzing it and interview its protagonists.

Committed to his profession

During all these years at the helm of his program, the presenter confesses that he is dedicated body and soul to it. «I have a lot of character and with a hysterical touch. I am insatiable, I like to do new things and always be ahead. When the audience starts to fall you can’t stop the fall, so you have to prevent that from happening. When you think you have everything done, that’s when the fall begins,” he assured Ibai Llanos. As he mentioned in the same interview, his daily life prevents him from having time for himself and he dedicates only 48 hours a week to his personal life. “My personal life begins on Friday at six in the afternoon until Sunday afternoon,” he said, demonstrating his involvement in the work and the hours he dedicates to it, since in addition, audience data puts great pressure on the presenter.

This obsession with his profession could also play tricks on him. As he acknowledged, when he had to confine himself at the time of the pandemic, Pedrerol was forced to ask for psychological help. «I felt like I was on the verge of depression and I spoke to a professional. But I felt very afraid. I had anxiety and went to the hospital several times thinking something was wrong with me,” he once confessed.

Work problems

Because of his work, he has also had legal problems with former colleagues. A while ago, journalist Siro López publicly accused him on streaming of being a “psychological abuser” and of having prevented him from signing work or advertising contracts since he left Josep’s program to start his own format on the network. To his accusations, the presenter responded with a lawsuit for unfair competition that he ended up withdrawing. But the matter was not just a confrontation between former teammates. Another former worker claimed to have suffered “humiliation and humiliation” during his time on the ‘MEGA’ program.