Artificial intelligence (AI) and the big data They are revolutionizing modern medicine. At all levels of clinical practice. From prevention, with increasingly refined prediction models to measure the risk of developing a disease, for example, to diagnosis and treatment: there are already AI tools in health centers that help detect lesions in the images of the medical tests. Josep Munuera, head of the Diagnostic Imaging service at Hospital Sant Pau in Barcelona and an expert in digital technologies applied to health, assures that AI — “it is not a single tool, there are different types,” he points out — will serve to help professionals to be more precise in their professional practice.

And no, it advances emphatically, the explosion of AI in health is not going to replace white coats or dehumanize care. Quite the contrary, predicts the radiologist (Girona, 47 years old): it will allow the doctor to have more time for the patient and will help improve communication between them, he defends.

Ask. How mature are AI tools in medicine?

Answer. In some areas they are already mature and established and in others they are being developed. If I give the example of medical imaging: where can we use artificial intelligence in a radiology department? In image acquisition it is already well advanced. Today there are already tools with which, when an MRI is performed, AI algorithms can be put inside the machine itself that speed up the acquisition of the image: before it took 20 minutes to do an examination and now you can be reducing them to more than half, to 10 minutes, because part of the image is generated by or thanks to artificial intelligence algorithms. This generative image allows much shorter scans to be made.

In some centers the image detection tools are already working, which are trained to identify specific types of pathology and when it occurs, the algorithms identify it and mark it, in such a way that when the specialist doctor is reviewing the images, Some marks appear on the screen that indicate if the algorithm has identified that there is a pathology, where it is, and even helps us to prioritize and, sometimes, a message is sent so that you look at this patient first or [para decirte que] You don’t have to rush so much with this other one because it most likely has nothing. Prioritization and identification tools are already beginning to be well established.

Q. Is the goal, in the end, to gain time?

R. Not only. Yes, it is true that there is an important part that is the improvement of the process and therefore, surely the time will end up improving. But there is also the issue of diagnostic accuracy. What is known is that with the vast majority of computer vision algorithms, combining a human reader with this algorithm increases accuracy. Therefore, we reduce diagnostic errors, both false negatives and false positives. Using these help tools helps us prioritize and be more precise.

Q. He mentions the combination of doctor and machine vision. But, can there be biases and that the evaluation of the machine modulates or conditions yours, for example?

R. Yes, there are discrepancies between the readings, but that is precisely one of the areas of work: how artificial intelligence influences the fact that a person can modify their reading. What is important to know is that the machines, by themselves, have a percentage of how accurate their diagnoses are. And what also usually happens is that the human also has a percentage of precision. And it may happen that if your accuracy percentage is less than that of the machine, you have to learn from the machine itself. Or the other way around: your precision may be greater and you train the machine to improve its learning.

Q. Errors have always existed, whether you are a doctor or a machine. But who is more fallible?

R. Right now, the machines have advantages, such as that they don’t get tired, they make the same diagnosis at 10 in the morning or at three in the morning, they are fair… but they also have more limitations: the algorithms have to be retrained over time . In the end, what you need to know is that it is the combination of the human and the software what you have to maintain that precision: you have to determine how precisely you want to work in healthcare and, based on that, decide what your best strategy is.

Q. The doctor was used to having the last word and not being questioned much. Are professionals prepared to take on all this revolution that is beginning to surround them?

R. Of course, because here it is not a question of feeling questioned, but of being as precise as possible. The medicine of the 21st century is precision medicine. If you want to be accurate, you need to make the right decision at the right time. And sometimes you don’t have enough knowledge. In the end they are tools that help us all.

Josep Munuera, Head of Diagnostic Imaging at the Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona, ​​in one of the corridors of the health center. Kike Rincon (Kike Rincon)

Q. How far can AI go in medicine? What is the future?

R. In the end, what ends up happening is that we will see a lot of changes, but we will not see the AI. What we will have are tools of software that will help, from the administrative field, to find that hole that is best for the patient to come to an appointment; we will find the doctor who is undergoing consultation and who, with the least number of clicks, will be able to identify a patient’s therapeutic plan; or in our case, because we could be doing tests that last one tenth of what they lasted 20 years ago and that, as soon as the patient leaves, they can already be marking the hot areas in which we have to pay attention.

Q. If there are already tools that read resonances and can detect an anomaly and this AI is going to improve, are the days of the radiologist profession, for example, numbered?

R. No, quite the opposite. You will always need a person. The role of the radiologist goes beyond the simple reading and interpretation of the medical image. Just as the role of the surgeon goes beyond the simple surgical act of cutting, joining or resecting a tumor.

Q. But can you somehow modulate your medical practices? Can you make it easier for fewer professionals to be needed?

R. I think this is a very misconception. In fact, it will take at least the people that are there now, because in the end, these AI tools don’t replace you, they empower you. Therefore, I may be looking at the same number of images, I may be making the same number of decisions or doing biopsies. What I need is a tool that helps me to be more precise in this decision-making, but in no case will there be less people.

Q. Geoffrey Hinton resigned a few days ago from Google’s Vice Presidency of Engineering and in an interview in EL PAÍS warned that AI must be learned to control before it is too late, because it can become more intelligent than the human brain. What do you think?

R. I agree with the considerations of knowledge, ethics and distribution. This is still a technology that also has to have some rules of the game. Probably, what has not given time is to define these rules of the ethical game, of how to use artificial intelligence. But once they are correctly defined, the next step is to start using them, because we cannot stop technological evolution either.

Q. Is the AI ​​revolution outpacing you to process it?

R. Yes, it is true that technology is advancing rapidly and its implementation is accelerating. Computer vision algorithms, the typical ones for viewing an X-ray and identifying if a nodule is visible, for example, began to be worked on as pilot tests in 2017 and 2018: five years have passed. Therefore, we will need, at most, five more so that we can use it daily in all the centers where it is possible. The technology takes a few years to prove itself, but in the end it ends up being implemented.

AI tools do not separate us, but help us to have more time with the patient”

Q. What are the biggest risks of AI?

R. The risks are those of any technology: misuse, that is, use for something that is not prepared or is not appropriate; and then there is the pernicious use: that someone wants to use it or manipulate it so that it is used in their favor. In the end, it is still just another tool that will have to be controlled within the field of cybersecurity.

Q. Is there a risk that AI ends up depersonalizing or dehumanizing medicine?

R. These tools do not separate us, but rather they have to help us have more time with the patient, to be able to talk… Reducing the time it takes to acquire the image allows you to spend more time with the patient to accompany them, ask them how they are, what ask if you have doubts… and all these aspects are humanization. Having this technological aid allows you to have more time to dedicate to the patient.

Q. Will we get to see a future in which, instead of there being a doctor in the office, it is a chatbot, an AI, answering the patient’s questions?

R. If society is already demanding that telephone service not be exclusively dominated by computers, why are we going to think that healthcare can be? What can happen in the future is that we are three entities: a patient, a doctor and a tool and that the three of us are interacting. We will use these tools to better communicate with each other.

