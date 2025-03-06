Josep Martínez, the Spanish goalkeeper born in Alzira (Valencia), successfully debuted at Inter Milan in the first leg of the 16-final round of the Champions League against Feyenoord, in a match played last Wednesday that ended with a 2-0 victory and with the italian impatida.

This debut occurred after the injury in February of Yann Sommer, who suffered a fracture in the thumb of his right hand during a training and was out of action.

The Valencian goalkeeper, who arrived at Inter in the summer of 2023 from Genoa for 13.5 million euros, had until then a limited participation. He had only played a Coppa Italia match, in which the Udinese interpreted 2-0.

However, the opportunity to become a holder, as often happens in football, came Merced to the injury of a partner, in this case Sommer. From there, Martínez took command of the goal, highlighting in his first official match as a series holder on February 22, in a confrontation against Genoa, curiously his former club.

Canterano del Barça in lower categories, Martínez had already impressed his coach Simone Inzaghi for his good role in Coppa. After a recent good performance against Lazio, his coach Simone Inzaghi, recognized his worth: “He is an excellent goalkeeper. He made a great season in El Genoa. I thought several times about giving him the opportunity to debut because I knew he would do it well. It has adapted well. ”

The Italian press has not taken to highlight their good performances. The Gazzetta dello Sport has stressed that “The shirt does not weigh”, while Corriere della will He stressed that the Spanish “has managed not to miss Yann Sommer.”

Lautaro Martínez, top scorer of Inter in the Champions League

On the other hand, in the match against Feyenoord one of the most prominent players was Lautaro Martínez, who scored the second goal of Inter. The Argentine received a pass within the Zielinski area in the 50th minute and sentenced the victory that leaves Inter very close to the classification to the quarterfinals.

Lautaro Martínez already accumulates 18 goals over seven seasons (2018-2025) in the Champions League, being the top scorer in the club’s history. Martínez beat Sandro Mazolla, who kept the 17 goals record, when the tournament was called European Cup (1955-1992).

On the recovery of Sommer, it is estimated that the Swiss returns for the return of the round of 16 of the Champions scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, after having undergone an operation on February 21.