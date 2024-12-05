The board of trustees of the “la Caixa” Foundation has unanimously approved the appointment of Josep Maria Coronas Guinart as the new general director of the entity, replacing Antonio Vila Bertrán. Josep Maria Coronas will perform the functions of general director along with his position as secretary of the Foundation’s board of trustees, as of January 1, 2025.

He president of the “la Caixa” Foundation, Isidro Fainéhighlighted that “Antonio Vila has contributed decisively in recent years to preserving our essence and our mission, prioritizing social projects with the most transformative impact. In this way, he culminates a professional life of service to “la Caixa” of more than 40 years, in which I have had the luck and privilege to work side by side with him and to count on his professionalism, value and personal esteem.”

Josep Maria Coronas is lawyer, economist and State lawyer on leave. He held various positions in the Public Administration until 2004. He was general secretary of Abertis Infraestructuras SA between 2010 and 2024, and was appointed secretary of the board of trustees of the “la Caixa” Foundation in 2017 and of the board of directors of CriteriaCaixa this same year in 2024. His new functions will be added to those he already performs as secretary of both bodies of the group.

The Board of Trustees has also unanimously approved the appointment of Esther Planas Herrerauntil now deputy general director of Finance, Legal and Infrastructure, as deputy general manager of the “la Caixa” Foundation. This new deputy general directorate joins the existing one, which is led by Juan Ramon Fuertes.

The “la Caixa” Foundation is the first foundation in Spainthe second largest in Europe and one of the most important in the world by volume of assets managed. The Foundation’s budget has reached 600 million euros in 2024, the largest budget in the history of the entity. Of the total investment planned in 2024, close to 60% (more than 350 million euros) has been allocated to the development of social programs.