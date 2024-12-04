The board of trustees of the “la Caixa” Banking Foundation unanimously approved this Wednesday the appointment of Josep Maria Coronas Guinart as the new general director of the entityreplacing Antonio Vila Bertrán. Coronas will assume the position as of January 1, 2025, combining his new responsibilities with the functions he already performs as secretary of the Foundation’s board of trustees. The decision reinforces continuity in the management of the entity, highlighted for its social and philanthropic commitment.

Crowns is lawyer, economist and state lawyer on leaveand held various positions in the Public Administration until 2004. He was general secretary of Abertis Infraestructuras SA between 2010 and 2024, and was appointed secretary of the board of trustees of the ”la Caixa” Foundation in 2017 and of the board of directors of CriteriaCaixa this same year. year 2024. His new functions will be added to those he already performs as secretary of both bodies of the Group.

Recognition of Antonio Vila

The president of the ”la Caixa” Foundation, Isidro Fainé, highlighted that “Antonio Vila has contributed decisively in recent years to preserving our essence and our mission, prioritizing social projects with the most transformative impact. It ends, in this way, a professional life of service to ”la Caixa” of more than 40 yearsin which I have had the luck and privilege to work side by side with him and to have his professionalism, value and personal esteem. Isidro Fainé has also stated that “I am convinced that Josep Maria Coronas’ contribution to meeting the objectives of the ”la Caixa” Foundation in favor of the most vulnerable will be very valuable.”

Antonio Vila joined ”la Caixa” in 1985 and, since then, held various positions of responsibility as territorial administrator of the ”la Caixa” Group. In 1998 he joined the Management Committee of ”la Caixa” as executive director and director of the Territorial of Catalonia. Subsequently, he held the presidencies of CaixaRenting, CaixaBank Consumer Finance and MicroBank. In 2019 he joined the ”la Caixa” Foundation, first as deputy to the president, and later as general director.

Other appointments

The Board of Trustees has also unanimously approved the appointment of Esther Planas Herrerauntil now deputy general director of Finance, Legal and Infrastructure, as deputy general director of the ”la Caixa” Foundation. This new deputy general directorate joins the existing one, which is led by Juan Ramón Fuertes.