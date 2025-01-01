José María Castells Lloberasone of the three DJs at the famous party Children of the 80’s from Hard Rock Ibiza and internationally known for being one of the creators of volumes 3 to 12 of the Max Mix saga, He died this Wednesday in Barcelona at the age of 59..

According to reports New Diaryhis death comes after it was learned last September that he was ill at suddenly disappear from the stage of the popular Ibizan festival.

Together with his two companions, Toni Peret and Quique Tejadawas the protagonist of the series Brutal Megamixthat told the story behind the three main DJs of the party on the Pitiusa island.

His death has also been reported by Dani Moreno El Gallo, famous LOS40 announcer. “One of the best DJs in this country, Josep Maria Castells, has passed away. Too soon. We will always remember you. RIP,” he wrote in X.