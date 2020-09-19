″ A silent worker, a person who likes to unite more than the break and who seeks consensus, not imposition. I am not the best engineer, nor the best economist, nor the best lawyer, but I like that there is a good atmosphere around me. I am not the best, but I make decisions and generate good vibes, which makes the difficulties overcome quickly. And I think that good vibes have been transferred to the first team. “This is how Josep Maria Bartomeu, a pre-candidate for the Barcelona elections, defined himself in an interview with EL PAÍS on July 16, 2015.

Today, five years later, that harmless aspirant who did not boast of anything and knew a little about everything, the same one who acceded to the position in 2014 at the request of his friend Sandro Rosell and later achieved glory in just five months with the trident and the Berlin triplet, he is sitting on the same powder keg as in January 2015. The difference is that then he called elections to “lower the tension”, elections that in July would win over Joan Laporta, and now he is even capable of challenging Leo Messi.

On the 10th he was held after ranting against the president; the last defeat has been recorded for life: 2-8; up to 11 managers have resigned; it will be difficult for the board to reach the assembly on October 27 to function until the 2021 elections; there is a vote of no confidence called; the police do not close the Barçagate; billions have been spent on transfers; and five sports directors have paraded (Zubizarreta, Robert Fernández, Pep Segura, Éric Abidal and Ramon Planes).

The year 2020 has not been the same as that yearned for 2015 for Bartomeu. The team has not won a single title and stopped supporting the club, checked by economists and opponents of the board, most of whom coincide in the diagnosis: “The risk of sporting and economic ruin is very serious because the deficient private management is added the global effects of covid-19 ”. “The problem,” says a former director, “is that the president is not aware of the irreparable damage he has done to the institution since 2015.”

Delivered to Messi

“Bartomeu has believed that not resigning is an act of responsibility because someone has given him bad advice — he is always looking for someone who agrees with him or has heard him say something he liked — and he has castled, oblivious to the noise, like if there was still that quiet of when no one took him seriously, perhaps because they saw him as an interim, a good person, who did not need any internal or external control ”, warns one of those who endorsed the president in the last elections of the Barça.

“He is not prepared for the position, more complex than in 2003, when he arrived with Rosell, in Laporta’s candidacy,” says a former Bartomeu boardmate. “He has been assuming functions, from that of head of basketball, when he disavowed Laporta in the presentation of Manolo Flores as a coach, until he reached the top without wanting or preparing,” he insists. “He does not have vital or business experience to direct Barça.”

“He does not know how to form teams, he is distrustful and falls in love and falls out of love easily and quickly, so it is easy to understand why he ended up giving himself up to the players and Messi”, observes one of the former Barça executives. The four pillars on which he was supposed to build his mandate have yielded: Zubizarreta (sports director), Antoni Rosich (general director), Susana Monje (economic vice president) and now Messi. “He does not understand football and improvises to the point of irresponsibility,” denounces a market connoisseur who deals with Barça.

“No professional who knows the business would allow him several of the operations he has done,” continues the same source. “It does not know and does not register those who know and a double problem is generated: there are accumulation charges and those who occupy them are not the best; he is wrong in the election because he does not have the logic of a boss or that of a club leader ”, he maintains. “The structure is overloaded, it is not operational. You have to simplify it like the best in Europe do ”.

“He’s not used to business poker plays,” replies an economic advisor. “He does not master complex financial issues, but is a correct businessman, unable to control Barça’s treasury tension.” Bartomeu’s business is focused on the manufacture of fingers, gangways for ships and airplanes, through Adelte Group and EFS. The endorsement is her economic studies and BA in Business Administration at ESADE.

Esade sets a profile, like Aula, the school that various members of Catalan civil society have passed through, such as Artur Mas, and in which Bartomeu became fond of athletics and basketball, and was even a Espanyol player. “He has always been a marathoner, a tenacious and hard-working person, more a worker than a strategist”, one of his traveling companions defines him. “He flees from combat, he is not spiteful”, he adds, “and he adapts well to changes: he does not fear them but they motivate him.”

“Barto He is a very good person, ”explains one of those closest to him. “He is honest and hard-working; he puts Barça and the good of the club first, especially in extreme situations ”. Perhaps two of the most delicate moments have been on October 1, 2017, the day of the independence referendum in Catalonia, and on August 24, when Messi sent the burofax for which he accepted the escape clause and left Barça . “In neither case did Barça fail,” insists the same source, a person he turns to in times of trouble. “On October 1, the board decided to suspend the match against Las Palmas while the footballers insisted on playing or were not responsible for the results until the end of the season. The presidential response was ingenious: the match would be held behind closed doors ”. And later, when Messi demanded to leave, Bartomeu believed those who urged him to act: “It is time for the president.” And Bartomeu caged Messi.

Guardiola and Cruyff

To the polite president who always said yes and allowed problems to rot, who wanted to look good with everyone and agreed with his interlocutor, ready to deactivate any figure contrary to his modus vivendi, aspiring to a synthesis of Barcelona after denying Johan Cruyff and malmeter against Pep Guardiola in times of opponent and vice president, he got a resounding no when Messi asked him for the letter of freedom when he returned from Lisbon. Bartomeu took the opposite for the first time to 10.

“I never saw him so firm,” explains an employee. “Once he made sure that the law was on his side and only the payment of the 700 million clause was imposed,” he continues, “he brought together the club’s professionals and led it against Messi.” “He had an emotional reaction that surprised Leo and those who were waiting for a defeated president,” says a former director. “If you take him for a nobody, you underestimate him, you can get shorn; it unhinges you. It is one thing to call him Nobita and another that you laugh ”.

Messi’s bad strategy gave the president the opportunity to redeem himself before the partners who have a sense of ownership of the entity, nothing to do with the fans, fans and public opinion that defend Messi as a world heritage site and not only as a Barça player. A defense that, according to critics, places Bartomeu as a representative of the nuñismo sociological that already charged against Guardiola or Cruyff and now they have them with Messi. Mediocrity had once again imposed itself on talent and charisma at Barça.

Bartomeu had no greater obsession than favoring Messi’s reign because the good of 10 would also be the best solution for a president who now feels harassed in Barcelona and La Cerdanya. Today, separated from his wife after 20 years of marriage, they whistle him in the street and his two children are followed by the same journalists who control Messi’s father. The situation invites him to resign and, however, the gregarious Bartomeu resists because he needs to balance the accounts after favoring marketing and betting on the suspicious signing of Griezmann. “Bad business when the CEO is changed, financial controls are skipped and there is talk of commissions,” says a former Barça manager.

Now 57, he has turned himself in to Ronald Koeman, the Wembley-92 hero, because he needs an interpreter just like Messi. The president protects himself with his optimistic man’s mask, knowing that he cannot have a better ally than the closed door of the Camp Nou. “Although he uses his grimaces, his behavior has tics that are assumed to be autistic in the sense of people who live disconnected from reality”, argues a communication expert. “He lives disconnected from the facts, as if what happens doesn’t matter to him. He can lie to you and he does not care to know that you are aware that he is lying to you ”.

There are many versions about Bartomeu’s personality. None like that of a former employee of the club who stands at the two extremes of opinion: “He is a normal man, in the best sense of normal, that is, correct and others, who is involved in a moment in history full of exceptional situations ”. Today he is facing a gigantic motion of censure after turning his only ally into an enemy: Messi. And, in a leadership debate, the 10 is unrivaled in Bartomeu.