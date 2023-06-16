The treble achieved by Manchester City, including the jewel in the crown, the Champions League, became a kind of revenge for its coach, the Spanish Josep Guardiola.

Pep achieved on Saturday, with the victory in the Champions League, the 35th title of his coaching career. Only the legendary Alem Ferguson, at the helm of United for almost three decades, surpasses him, achieving 49.

The legendary Scottish coach retired at the age of 71 in 2013, after 39 years on the bench, 27 of them with the Old Trafford club. Guardiola, 52, has spent the last fifteen as a coach, and is getting closer and closer to Ferguson’s record, which surpasses him by fourteen titles. Especially at the cruising pace that he leads, achieving a treble this season (Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul on Saturday).

Guardiola’s work has been more than recognized by the vast majority of the players with whom he has worked. “His work could be compared to that of a great chess master or a conductor. He is a friend of the players, he is at their service. And they all love Guardiola”, explained the German Philip Lahm, who was with Pep in Bayern Munich.

“He’s like a genius who reads the game and thinks of all imaginable situations. He’s always showing us how to create spaces and find solutions. There’s no other coach like him. He’s probably the best in the world,” Ilkay added. Gundogan, one of City’s figures.

Guardiola’s generous gesture with City employees

The coach’s generosity is not only with his players, but with all the club’s workers, without exception. And now, according to the Daily Mail newspaper, the Catalan DT decided to have a very prominent gesture.



The publication assures that Guardiola decided to distribute the prize he received for winning the Champions League among all the club’s staff. The figure amounts to 750,000 pounds sterling, around 875,000 euros. At the exchange rate of this Thursday, there are about 3,976 million Colombian pesos.

The amount given by Guardiola is added to the bonus that the club gives to its employees every time a sporting achievement arrives. And this season is the best in its history, as the Champions League is joined by the Premier League and the FA Cup. It will be a happy summer.

