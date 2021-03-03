The scandal of BarçaGate and the provisional release of Josep María Bartomeu, made many pay attention to what happens outside the fields. Although Barcelona began to raise its level, it does not stop having concerns in different scenarios. One of the voices that culés they wanted to hear was that of Pep Guardiola who gave his opinion on what is happening at the club where he achieved glory.

“It is an uncomfortable situation for Bartomeu, who is innocent until proven otherwise. I hope everything ends in the best possible way and justice is done“said the Manchester City manager.

🎙️💭 Pep Guardiola: 👨‍⚖️ “Bartomeu is innocent until justice proves otherwise” ❤️ “For a sentimental issue, Barça is the best club in the world” 📺 #Golazo pic.twitter.com/PLaaiJ0H1E – El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) March 3, 2021

The Citizens they beat 4-1 Wolverhampton by date 29 and managed to maintain their streak of 25 consecutive games knowing the victory. His team is at the top, 15 points behind Manchester United. The date that comes will be the classic of the city.

On the elections of the club that saw him born as a footballer, which will define the future of the club and also what will happen to Lionel Messi: “I’m waiting to see what comes out on Sunday, I’m looking forward to it. I must congratulate the three candidates for the campaign they have carried out in such a complicated situation because of everything that has happened in Barcelona and because of the coronavirus. I will follow it this Sunday, without a doubt“.

The tough mission of turning history against Seville

Starting at 17 (Argentine time) Barcelona will open the doors of Camp Nou to receive Sevilla, for the second leg of the semifinal of the Copa del Rey. The Barça will have to go back a 0-2 down.

The Catalan team has been raising its level. They were already measured on the last date of The league. Ousmane Dembélé and Lionel scored the goals of the victory 0-2 in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán and five units of Atlético de Madrid were placed.

Wants to repeat. Lionel Messi scored the second goal of the match against Sevilla for LaLiga. Photo: Cristina Quicler / AFP

For this meeting that is going to define the future of one of the three competitions that it has at stake, in addition to the tournament and the local cup, it has a rematch against Paris Saint Germain for the Champions League.

Lucas Ocampos and Marcos Acuña each have a different present in Julen Lopetegui’s team. The Argentine National Team players returned to training. The winger who started his career in River, has chances to play a few minutes in the match. The left wing is still recovering from his injury to the upper left thigh.

Went back. Marcos Acuña is already training with his teammates, he has very little chance of being used against Barcelona. Photo: EFE / Raúl Caro.

On the side of Ronald Koeman he will not have another South American. Ronald araujo, Uruguayan defender, was left out of the summoned list and the one who arrives with the just is Pedri, both felt physical discomfort in the match of the Spanish tournament against the club of Andalusia. Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati, are still confirmed casualties for the Dutch.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS

Barcelona: André Ter Stegen; Sergiño Dest, Gerard Piqué, Clément Lenglet, Óscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frankie De Jong, Pedri; Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembélé. DT: Ronald Koeman.

Seville: Bonus; Jesús Navas, Jules Koundé, Diego Carlos, Karim Rekik; Joan Jordán, Fernando, Iván Rakitic; Munir, Youssef En-Nesyri and Alejandro Gómez. DT: Julen Lopetegui.