One of the most exciting and successful projects in Spanish fashion was conceived on an AVE route between Madrid and Barcelona. In the two hours or so that the trip lasts, Josep Font (Santa Perpètua de Mogoda, Barcelona, ​​58 years old) wrote up what his dream signature would be like. A wish list at the request of Perfumes y Diseño, owners of Jesús del Pozo, with whom he had met after visiting his workshops. It was 2012, Del Pozo had passed away a few months ago and the owners of the banner were looking to direct it towards a new stage. They were rightly convinced that Font was his person. “I was working in China and my idea was to return to Paris because someone had already contacted me. headhunter, so I replied that I was not interested. But I returned to Spain for a few days and since they were so kind I saw myself with them. They asked me: ‘What would you like to do?’ It is the first time that I tell it, but I told them that I would tear it all down and start again.

Almost 12 years have passed since that meeting that led to a ‘yes’ and five since Font left the ship. In the middle? Just over six years in which he turned Delpozo (one of the first changes was to the firm’s own name) into one of the most notorious houses on the global scene. The designer, who had remained in the background ever since, now opens his box of memories in one of the rooms of the Cristóbal Balenciaga Museum. The institution will dedicate its next temporary exhibition to him, Josep Font. beauty and restlessness (June 30-January 7), and the building is abuzz with preparations. It will be the first dedicated to a creative person other than the master from Getaria: “The legacy of Cristóbal Balenciaga is a constant source of inspiration in the creation of contemporary fashion,” explains the museum’s director, Miren Vives, “with this exhibition, a new line of exhibition content that explores the influence of Cristóbal Balenciaga in current fashion through the work of contemporary creators on a global level”. Font’s look “is not mimetic, but he makes a very personal interpretation based on the study of volume, architectural construction and the ornamentation of the fabric itself”.

With a cushion of pins, Font has been reviewing the images that accompany this report all morning. The profiles that define him as a perfectionist are not exaggerating, but this is the only way to understand the garments that rest on the mannequins: they have aged as do those that are destined to last, completely relevant. “Yesterday the boxes with the pieces had arrived, so I began to open them like a small child in Reyes. It’s amazing to see more than 30 years of work collected. It’s been nice to remember.” Many have been donated by American collectors, such as her friend and collaborator in the days of Delpozo Indré Rockefeller, and others, those from her early years, come from the Fundació Antoni de Montpalau collection. His director, the historian Josep Casamartina i Parassols, is curator of the exhibition at Balenciaga: “Josep Font’s contribution to Spanish fashion is quite indisputable. He brings a great personality, a very particular style regardless of trends. Fashion is still a business, but Josep has created and developed his own line; he dialogues with himself and with the fashion of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. He creates a personal and poetic universe. In his work there is a leitmotiv of elements of popular culture mixed with high culture ”.

Josep Font has spent the last five years between Tenerife and L’Empordà, collaborating anonymously with various companies. Enjoying not being the protagonist until this retrospective has placed him back in the center: “I told Josep [Casamartina] that I didn’t need an exhibition, I don’t have enough ego, but if I wanted us to do something, it had to be very well done. He understood it perfectly and from there we started working. He proposed it to the Balenciaga board of trustees, he told me about it and I told him that there could not be a better museum in Spain ”.

Long-distance race

The Catalan studied architecture at his father’s request, but secretly combined it with fashion design. “I taught at school and that’s how I was paying for the course.” At the age of 21, he won the Air France Mode Prix and exhibited at Les Arts Décoratifs. “A photo of me came out in EL PAÍS and when I went home the first thing I saw was the newspaper on the table. I explained to my father that he planned to finish both races and then choose ”. But the choice was made from the first sketch. “When you are so happy doing something… I was clear about where I was going to go. Even so, the architecture is present: if the pillars do not work, everything you put on top falls. It’s the same with clothes, if the pattern or the base doesn’t work, no matter how much you decorate it, it will never be a piece that feels good”.

Years of expansion, awards, shops and fashion shows (Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Tokyo or Paris) arrived. In 2007, the Chambre Syndicale, the body that regulates the Haute Couture denomination, invited him to the most exclusive catwalk: “I was terrified, but they told me to continue doing what I was already doing. They are key moments; something that any designer dreams of”. However, when his name was one of the most attractive he lost it in a stunning chapter. Problems arose with the majority shareholder of the brand, there was a trial and Font was removed. “I have shown that I do not need my name, it is my work that counts.” He regrets? “There are those who say that I would leave everything the same, I would change decisions that I made when I was young and inexperienced and I only wanted to work; then papers and contracts did not interest me. I regret it, but I don’t whip myself or it’s something that hurts me.”

In the false dichotomy between business and poetry, Font knows that it is essential (and feasible) to combine both. But the only way is by looking for other markets: “With haute couture my mentality changed. Sometimes in Spain we look at ourselves a lot, but any proposal must start from global thinking”. Delpozo was born with that vocation: with his second collection he was already walking the runway in New York and a few months later Font became the first Spanish designer to be invited by Anna Wintour to the Met Gala. “Everyone wanted to come to the show, they admired your work and came up to you to tell you; there you were aware of the repercussion. All the actresses wanted to wear it.” The list is endless and gives a measure of the height that the brand took: Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Keira Knightley, Zendaya, Margot Robbie… “They told us: ‘Now they want Delpozo in the best store in Hong Kong’, and I ran to notify the workshop. The whole team lived it in a very beautiful way. It was a great gift to be able to do Delpozo, do what I wanted. I will not be grateful enough in life. I was very happy”. Until one day he stopped being one: “I work with my heart and I have to be mentally well, if I’m not well things don’t work. When I left Delpozo I had two years left on my contract, but I had fallen out of love with the project. They were good at their job, but they had no retail experience.” He still gets emotional when he remembers his last day at the signing and his farewell to the team: “It was the hardest. If I have to keep only one thing from that time, it is my team. Leaving behind the success that Delpozo had, leaving is saying goodbye to a family”.

Today Font is ready again: “I got proposals, but at first I wanted to wait. I had never had time for myself. And now little by little I have been opening myself up. There is a plan for the future, but in general I see myself as able to return. With desire. If they give me projects that have strength and meaning, I go headlong. I think I have more work capacity than ever”. The industry has changed and he perceives it even in his meetings with headhunters: “Now they ask you questions that I’ve never been asked before, like if I’m friends with famous models or if I go out to parties with them. Some people look for a designer who is a rock star”. Throughout his career he has said that he was not going to run big houses because it wasn’t the time or the place. Nobody knows if in the future we will see him in front of one, but he is clear about what it takes to make that happen. If today they asked him for a wish list again, “I would ask that they respect my work, that would be the minimum.”