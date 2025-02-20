This Thursday, the set of Everything is a lie It has become the stage of a fun mirrors with Josep Ferré as the protagonist. On this occasion, The humorist has embodied Esperanza Aguirre In a program in which, as Risto Mejide has pointed out, they have lived two versions of the expailed: the original and “respect.”

“They are not the twins of The glowThey are Esperanza Aguirre and Respect Aguirre, good afternoon, “the presenter joked upon receiving the collaborator and her double television.

Ferré, very involved in the paper, He has responded with a phrase very in the tone of the Madrid former president: “If you make an exordio, for me it will be very difficult to answer, that is, please give up specific questions.”

Then, Mejide has decided to follow the game, while the Exminister kept the guy as he could. “Okay, disclulate me, respect, we can guard, that we have already been a few programs,” said the driver.

Ferré, without leaving the character, has reacted with another replica that ha started laughing in the space of four, including those of the true Aguirre: “Retuitar? I don’t have Twitter, that was taken by Ayuso, I don’t talk about retweeting.”