The war in Ukraine forces the world to reconsider its defense strategy. A “global question”, according to the NATO secretary general. An “existential challenge” for security, says the head of European diplomacy, in a speech in which he calls for “less words and more deeds.” Josep Borrell says that Zelenski has a lot of applause and little ammunition, and urges an increase in military aid to Ukraine, and to do it “quickly”. A need for action that Estonia and Sweden share. More ammunition for Kiev and replenish the reserves of the countries that deliver it, points out the Estonian prime minister, concerned about the fact that Russia shoots daily the equivalent of what Europe produces in a month. And in the desired scenario of lasting security, I support Ukraine’s entry into NATO and the EU, Borrell points out. The Twenty-seven are debating this Monday in Brussels joint arms purchases for kyiv and the tenth package of sanctions against Moscow. the way forward for kyiv to continue to defend itself against Moscow.









comment









report a bug



