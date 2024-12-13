Josep Borrell will be the next president of the CIDOB center in Barcelona

This Friday, the board of CIDOB (Barcelona Center for International Affairs) proposed the former high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell as the new president of this ‘think tank’ dedicated to the study of international relations.

Borrell (La Pobla de Segur, 1947) has just left the position of High Representative of the EU for Foreign and Security Policy. He started five years ago as head of European diplomacy and during his mandate has had to face crises such as COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, the return of the Taliban to Afghanistan and Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

With the appointment of Borrell, who will take office soon, the entity seeks to strengthen its international positioning, especially after the agreement of the board’s institutions to undertake a new stage of growth thanks to the consolidation of CIDOB’s structural financing, he explained. the ‘think tank’ in a statement.

Borrell, who has been the head of European diplomacy for the last five years, will replace the historian Antoni Segura, whom the CIDOB Board of Trustees has thanked for “his commitment and dedication during the eight years that he has held the presidency of the institution.”

The board of trustees has also been renewed with the entry of new individual trustees to replace the five trustees who, in addition to President Segura, have completed their mandate: Roger Albinyana, Dolores Folch, Albert Roca, Felip Roca and Lluís Torner.

Interview | Josep Borrell: “Israel is very dependent on military aid, without that it could not do what it does”

Esther Barbé, professor of international relations at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and senior associate researcher at the Barcelona Institute of International Studies (IBEI); the president of the Blanquerna-URL Foundation, Josep Maria Carbonell, and the public sector partner of the Harmon consulting firm and director of the Rafael Campalans Foundation, Pau Solanilla, will join the CIDOB Board of Trustees during the next ordinary meeting, scheduled for June 2025.