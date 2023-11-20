Borrell held a video meeting with the foreign ministers of European Union countries after a Middle Eastern tour during which he held talks about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Borrell said that his talks in the region led him to a “fundamental political conclusion.”

A written briefing on the meeting with foreign ministers of the bloc’s countries quoted Borrell as saying, “I believe that the best guarantee for Israel’s security is the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

Israel and the occupation of Gaza

Borrell stresses that Israel must not occupy the Gaza Strip after the end of the current conflict, and also that the administration of the Strip must be handed over to the Palestinian Authority.

He said, “Despite the enormous challenges, we must present our ideas regarding establishing stability in Gaza and the future Palestinian state.”

Borrell, who toured a number of Arab countries, also stressed the “urgent” nature of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He said, “The UN Security Council resolution calling for immediate humanitarian truces is a big step forward, but we must be careful to expedite its implementation.”

There is a fear that the current conflict will lead to further deterioration in the West Bank and the involvement of other Middle Eastern parties in it.

Borrell said, “In light of the increasing acts of violence by extremists and settlers against Palestinians, there is a real danger that the situation will witness an escalation.”

He continued, “Reports that the Houthis have hijacked a ship constitute an additional disturbing indicator of the risk of regional expansion” of the conflict.