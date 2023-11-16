During his first visit to Israel since the October 7 attack, Borrell sought to express his solidarity with his hosts and gave a picture of international concerns about the deaths and injuries of Palestinian civilians as Israeli forces seek to eliminate Hamas in Gaza.

Borrell’s balanced behavior also reflected an attempt to adhere to a compromise solution acceptable to the twenty-seven European Union countries, which differ radically in their view of the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has come to the fore during the current crisis.

In addition to Borrell’s mission, the foreign ministers of three European Union countries – Ireland, Greece and Cyprus – made separate visits to Israel on Thursday, and each of them had special points to talk about.

After Borrell’s visit to Kibbutz Be’eri, which was a main target in the October 7 attack, with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Borrell recalled memories of his life and work on the kibbutz in the 1960s.

“I know what a kibbutz community means to Israelis,” Borrell said, after he walked among the destroyed homes and a kindergarten in the settlement near the Gaza border, wearing a protective vest bearing the blue European Union flag studded with yellow stars.

“I understand how the residents of the residential community feel when their sons, fathers or daughters are kidnapped,” said Borrell, a veteran Spanish socialist politician.

But he also called on Israel to heed international calls to do more to help and protect civilians in Gaza.

Borrell continued, saying, “I understand your anger, but let me ask you not to be blinded by anger. I think this is what Israel’s best friends would tell you.”

He added, “Gaza is not far from here. One horror does not justify another.”