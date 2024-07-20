“We are living in the most dangerous time of the post-Cold War period. People feel more and more that we are in danger.” Josep Borrell is blunt in his remarks. And with good reason. He is the High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security of a European Union in permanent crisis, with two wars – Russia’s against Ukraine and Israel’s in Gaza – and multiple open fronts, diplomatic, commercial and strategic. A community club, with 450 million inhabitants, that is awakening to its own weakness. Foreign action, at the heart of European diplomacy (La 2, this Sunday at 10:00 p.m.), a documentary written and directed by the award-winning Albert Solé, follows Borrell, 77 years old, methodical and tireless, for three months through the ins and outs of missions in Ukraine, China, Ghana and the Middle East and portrays the negotiations, the European political balances in the corridors and halls of Brussels.

“Europe, we Europeans, are not prepared to face the world as it is, a tough, aggressive world, full of challenges,” says Borrell in the documentary. “We have to be prepared for more difficult circumstances than we are used to. We have built peace among ourselves; it was a unique and exceptional thing in our history, and we have believed that this peace was the normal way things happened, not only in Europe but in the world. And we don’t know how lucky we are,” concludes the head of European diplomacy in the documentary, a project in collaboration with Montserrat García, special advisor to the High Representative.

Autumn 2023. Odessa. Borrell and a team of diplomats accompanied by EL PAÍS visit the pearl of the Black Sea, the strategic port city for the country invaded by Russia in February 2022, which is under constant attack by missiles and drone swarms. It is a particularly hot spot, explains Borja Lasheras, Borrell’s advisor for Ukraine. The team, in a small format, enters the port, a large infrastructure that before the large-scale war launched by Vladimir Putin, was one of the main ones in the area and from where tons of grain were shipped. Minutes after the departure of Borrell and the diplomats, accompanied by a group of Ukrainian soldiers, the buzzing begins. One of those Iranian swarms used by Russia against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure reaches the port. The Kremlin, to whom the security teams of European leaders systematically inform of their trips and visits, makes itself known.

“We are not intimidated by your missiles and drones. Our determination to help Ukraine remains intact,” Borrell said shortly afterwards in a message to Putin’s Russia. It is the third visit to Ukraine by Borrell, an aeronautical engineer and economist who made a political career in Spain, where he became Foreign Minister and who is today the strongest Spanish voice in the EU. A voice that constantly warns of double standards regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine and Israel’s war in Gaza, in response to the Hamas attacks on October 7.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, during a visit in 2023 to Kibbutz Be’eri, one of those attacked by Hamas on October 7. Jorge Fuentelsaz (EFE)

The bloody attacks caught him in China, in the middle of a mission in the Asian giant, a partner, rival and competitor of the EU, and with which he has several open trade disputes. Borrell then began a frenzy of calls to leaders of Arab countries, captured by Solé’s cameras (Return to Raqqa“We have failed miserably to make the two-state solution more than a slogan to be repeated at political meetings,” he tells one of them over the phone.

The European Crisis Committee is activated to prepare possible evacuations in the area, and the EU Crisis Centre in Brussels, launched by Francisco Fontán, Borrell’s Chief of Staff, analyses the alert levels and monitors everything that is spread through open sources in the hottest areas to be able to make – with the help of classified satellite images – an x-ray of the situation.

Josep Borrell, at the EU Crisis Center. Delmi Alvarez

The geopolitical situation in the Middle East is boiling over. Israel is launching a siege of Gaza, cutting off access to water, electricity and food to the Strip, shaken by the bombings. Borrell is the first European leader to demand from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government that Israel has the right to defend itself, but in accordance with international law. And that a siege of Ukraine and also of Gaza is condemnable.

“Borrell’s position is consistent. It is the same as the one we have in Ukraine,” says Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in the documentary, which also gives voice to, among others, the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, who will replace Borrell at the head of European diplomacy in the next legislature.

Foreign action He follows Borrell on his most delicate trip: Israel, where he is accused of being “pro-Palestinian”. After visiting several kibbutzim attacked on 7-O by Hamas, and in the midst of the Israeli offensive on the Strip, he tells Israel Katz, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “Let me tell you not to let yourself be consumed by rage. That is what a friend of Israel can tell you.” Afterwards, he will visit Ramallah. It is the first trip by a European leader to Palestinian territory since the beginning of the Israeli war in Gaza. There he is once again criticised for the double standards of the EU, which has not achieved a common, unitary position on the conflict; the scars of history are taking their toll.

Geopolitical crises are moving at a frenetic pace. “Europe only reacts when there is a crisis, everything depends on the capacity to respond,” says Borrell. He adds: “We are much more reactive and therefore we will be what the world pushes us to be.”

