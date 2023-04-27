Josep Borrell is astonished to discover that the cup of coffee he is holding in his hands is called tinto here, as wine is known in Spain. The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union (EU) has come to Bogotá to participate in the summit of diplomats from foreign countries that Gustavo Petro has organized on the Venezuelan crisis, a meeting that concluded with three points that do not sound anything new. Borrell, on the other hand, is optimistic. He says the time to make progress in Venezuela is now, there is no time to lose. Neither for the European Union: he reveals that he works on a project to extract Venezuelan gas, liquefy it in Trinidad and Tobago and send it to European countries. Sitting on a Versailles-esque sofa, Borrel looks energetic, emphatic, and even affectionate. Of course, he spoils everything by adding a little milk to the red and turning it into a latte.

Ask. The summit has had more expectations than results.

Answer. Bringing 20 countries to an agreement, among which are Bolivia and the United States, the Europeans and the Caribbean, is very difficult. The conference has had a value and that is that the issue of Venezuela is dealt with from the region. We had the contact group in Brussels between Europe and Latin America, but it was a European initiative. This is a Latin American initiative and, furthermore, from Colombia, the country most affected by Venezuelan migration. And that it has marked a very big change of position with respect to that of President Duque. Now they are looking for a constructive relationship and the reintegration of Venezuela in Latin American institutions, in the Latin American council of human rights as President Petro has requested. I have said: gentlemen, there is a window of opportunity to get Venezuela back on the path of elections that can be considered free, inclusive and in accordance with democratic standards. We will have that opportunity between now and autumn.

Q. This is the moment?

R. It is now, because if the elections are next year, from the electoral observation mission we have asked that the Venezuelan electoral system go through a series of reforms, we have indicated 21 points, in negotiations between the opposition and the Government that are, it seems to be, about to end. Venezuela needs resources to face a serious social situation. All of this must go hand in hand. We must carry out a balanced process of political opening and supplying financial resources to Venezuela. That, said by the American representative and it is no secret, goes through a gradual lifting of sanctions as progress is made towards holding elections.

Q. Do you think Chavismo is prepared to set a date soon?

R. No. The elections are next year…

Q. I mean that they mark a date on the calendar and everything else is structured around that.

R. It is time we set a timetable for action. That goes through a do ut dest, all parties have to make their contribution. Each party cannot expect the other to do everything without itself doing anything. The first thing is an agreement between Venezuelans, but it has to be put into practice. For that, it is necessary that the other actors, the United States and Europe, which are the ones that have imposed sanctions —we only of a personal nature to the political leaders, not economic ones— contribute to this process of opening up.

Q. The other day Petro met with Joe Biden. At the exit, the Colombian president said that first there must be elections and then a reduction in sanctions. Just the opposite of chavismo.

R. That is why you have to make a schedule of the two parts. No one can say: first you, then I will come. That does not work. Both have to be done in a coordinated manner and temporarily acceptable to all. Now comes the Celac-UE summit. It is important that this summit be reached having advanced the democratic perspectives of Venezuela. And it is important that there are economic projects that benefit Europe and Venezuela. Venezuela right now is burning gas that it cannot use, when gas is officially not subject to sanctions, only oil. It is one of the countries that produces the most methane for the benefit of no one, while in the EU we need gas. We are thinking of a project that allows this gas to be extracted, taken to Trinidad and Tobago so that it can be liquefied there, and sent to Europe.

Q. For that you need the permission of the United States.

R. Without a doubt, no company is going to want to get involved in this without the guarantee that it will not fall under sanctions. Let’s clear that up and find something where everyone wins. This project would allow more resources to Venezuelan society and would increase our energy security.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, in an interview after the summit on Venezuela organized by Petro, at the Palacio de San Carlos, in Bogotá, on April 25, 2023.

Q. Has anything been advanced about this project?

R. Its working on that. The companies that can participate in something like this will want to have the guarantees.

Q. Do you see it feasible to hold an election where the opposition has a real chance of winning?

R. What is clear is that Maduro cannot choose his opposition. He cannot say: this one can be presented and this one cannot. There has to be inclusiveness.

Q. That the disqualifications are lifted.

R. And return the political parties to their members. What are called inclusive, fair and free elections.

Q. So, you think they can be celebrated.

R. We are working for that. It has to be an agreement between Venezuelans and we support them politically. And be willing to review our sanctions.

Q. What do you think of the proposal that President Petro has ever made that there be a kind of general amnesty in Venezuela, that no one can be prosecuted?

R. It is something that only Venezuelans can deal with. We can help, but not substitute. We need each part to take a step and each step to be in sync with the other’s.

Q. Is there a will from the United States to release the Venezuelan funds frozen abroad?

R. The agreement reached is one that has to be completed by the parties.

Q. How did Guaidó’s journey live?

R. I found out everything from the press and your statement. The Colombians argue that he entered the country irregularly, that he was not invited. I cannot go in and tell a country how it has to preserve its borders.

Q. What is your position regarding the situation of Pedro Castillo?

R. Our position was clearly defined. We support Peruvian institutions, it is clear that we support the legality of the change and the incoming president. And we support new elections.

